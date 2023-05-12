MARION, Ill. -- Missouri S&T gave Quincy University a first round scare in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
However, a walk-off walk by Conference Player of the Year Luke Napleton in the ninth inning gave the Hawks a 9-8 win.
The Miners got to Hawk starter Spencer Walker in the first inning and scored two runs.
By the mid-third inning, Missouri S&T increased its lead to 5-0.
Napleton led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run, which was followed by another solo shot by Lance Logsdon.
Logsdon hit a three-RBI double in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5.
Both teams would score a run in the sixth inning.
The Hawks took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ben Dahlof scored on a fielders choice.
A catcher's interference call brought in a run for Missouri S&T in the top of the eighth inning to give the Miners a 8-7 lead.
Joe Huffman and Dahlof worked back-to-back one-out walks for QU in the bottom of the ninth, with Boynton hitting a single to score Huffman and tie the game. Dustin Dupont then walked to load the bases, which set up Napleton's walk-off walk.
Cruz Meier earned the win in relief for the Hawks.
Logsdon went 3-for-4 with a walk, home run and two RBIs.
Napleton went 3-for-5 with a walk, home run and two RBIs.
Boynton went 3-for-4 with a walk, run and an RBI.
QU (41-9) will face the University of Indianapolis in the second round at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mountain Dew Park.
