SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Quincy University women’s basketball coach Jeni Garber found plenty to be encouraged by during Friday night’s season opener at Illinois-Springfield.
Still, she knows the Hawks need to earn the final stamp of approval.
Three minutes from securing their first lid-lifting victory in five years, the Hawks frittered away a 10-point advantage and allowed the Prairie Stars’ Malea Jackson to grab an offensive rebound and make the putback with one second remaining to snare a 76-75 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory.
“We did everything we needed to do except for taking care of the boards and hitting a couple more free throws,” Garber said. “I thought we played well for the most part.
“We’ve got to learn to win and have a little confidence in that.”
Quincy led 69-59 with 3:22 remaining when it committed turnovers on four consecutive possessions. Illinois-Springfield converted on each, cutting the deficit to 69-67 on Jackson’s two free throws with 1:37 to play.
Although the Hawks hadn’t lost the lead, they were clearly rattled.
“They were a little panicked, so we tried to settle them down and make sure they had some confidence to take care of the ball and be strong with it,” said Garber, who took a timeout after the third turnover when the lead was cut to four. “But there was a little bit of panic in their eyes.
“They need to learn how to handle that pressure.”
Four consecutive free throws by senior guard Maddie Spagnola sandwiched around a Jackson jumper gave the Hawks a 73-69 lead with 47 seconds remaining.
However, Quincy made just 2 of 6 free throws in a 15-second span, although Laney Lantz’s make with 22 seconds remaining gave the Hawks a 75-74 lead. A timeout allowed UIS to inbound the ball from midcourt, and the Prairie Stars worked the ball to Ellie Mitchell on the left wing with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Her 3-point attempt rimmed long, but Jackson leaped over Lantz to grab the weakside offensive rebound. She made the putback with one second remaining. Jackson, who finished with 22 points, scored the Prairie Stars’ final nine points and 13 of their final 17.
Quincy called timeout, but it couldn’t do anything with the miniscule time remaining as the inbounds pass was knocked away.
“We just need to learn how to finish,” Garber said.
Early on, the Hawks showed the resolve needed to win. They led 16-7 in the first quarter before the Prairie Stars went on a 19-4 run for a 26-20 lead two minutes into the second quarter. Quincy responded and tied the game at 41 at halftime.
QU sophomore forward Sarah Nelson scored four of the first six points of the second half and the Hawks steadily increased the lead until it reached double digits in the fourth quarter. Nelson finished with a career-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from both the field and the line.
Lantz led the Hawks with 23 points, while sophomore forward Marta Rivera grabbed 17 rebounds.
Despite Rivera’s effort, the Hawks allowed 19 offensive rebounds with the Prairie Stars collecting 14 second-chance points.
“Our offense was good enough,” Garber said. “We have to be little bit better on the defensive end and find a way to get some stops with the rebounds.”