QUINCY, Ill. - On Friday, the Quincy University women's volleyball team returned to Pepsi Arena to take on the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. In an exciting contest, the Hawks took the win in five sets, 22-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, and 15-10.
The first set started out with a sense of intensity that was palpable inside Pepsi Arena. The Hawks were edged by the Screaming Eagles 25-22. In the set to follow, the Hawks evened things up at one set apiece with a 25-21 win. The third set of the night continued to deliver some exciting moments as Emily Rehagen recorded her 1,000th career kill. However, the Hawks were defeated 26-24.
In the fourth set, with the score at 24-22, Mattison Norris recorded the final kill to send the game to a fifth and final set.
With the game at 14-10 in the fifth set, Alyssa Grimm gave the Hawks the win with a thunderous kill that landed just inside the back line.
Emily Rehagen led the way with a career-high 26 kills for the Hawks. She also recorded 13 digs. Alyssa Grimm pitched in 12 kills, and the tandem of Elizabeth Lightner and Mattie Norris each contributed 11. Norris had a double-double after also adding 17 digs. Makayla Knoublach had 53 assists and 18 digs in the contest while America Galvan led the squad in digs with 25.
The Hawks move to 14-12 on the year and are 8-7 in GLVC play. The team will return to action tomorrow (Nov. 6) as they take on the McKendree University Bearcats. Quincy has lost the last nine matches with Mckendree dating back to 2013.
