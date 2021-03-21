QUINCY – The Quincy University women’s soccer team is unbeatable at home.
Taking advantage of a steady wind blowing toward the north goal at Legends Stadium, the Hawks scored two first-half goals, forced in another in the second half and walked away Sunday with a 3-0 victory over Illinois-Springfield in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
The Hawks (4-2-2) are now 4-0 at home with two shutouts.
In the fifth minute, QU midfielder Lexi Porchia fed forward Riley Hayes wide on the left wing. Hayes touched the ball past a defender and ripped a shot over the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead. With two minutes remaining in the half, the Hawks’ Maddie Bauer was knocked down from behind in the penalty area, earning a penalty kick.
Lauren Crane buried the PK into the right side of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Bauer scored the third goal in the 58th minute after Crane took possession in the middle of the field, sent it wide to Hayes on the right wing and her cross was knocked into the net.
The Hawks outshot the Prairie Stars 10-7 overall and 6-2 on goal and owned a 3-0 edge in corner kicks. QU goalkeeper Olivia Kindt made two saves.