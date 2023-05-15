Austin Simpson.jpg

Quincy sophomore Austin Simpson runs down the third base line following a home run against Central Missouri on Tuesday, April 4, at Crane Stadium, in Warrensburg, Missouri.

 Joe Andrews/Warrensburg-Star Journal

MARION, Ill. -- Quincy University defeated Drury University 13-6 in the championship game of the Great Lakes Valley Conference baseball tournament at Mountain Dew Park on Sunday to win its fifth conference title in program history.

The Hawk set a new single season wins record with 44 with Sunday's win.

