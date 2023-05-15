MARION, Ill. -- Quincy University defeated Drury University 13-6 in the championship game of the Great Lakes Valley Conference baseball tournament at Mountain Dew Park on Sunday to win its fifth conference title in program history.
The Hawk set a new single season wins record with 44 with Sunday's win.
QU raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as it kept its lead.
Jay Hammel picked up the win for QU in Sunday's game after pitching six innings with two strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, one walk and two earned runs.
QU designated hitter Austin Simpson went 4-for-5 with two runs, a home run and five RBIs.
Hawks first baseman Lance Logsdon went 3-for-4 with two walks, three runs, a double and four RBIs.
The Hawks defeated Maryville University 12-8 in Saturday's GLVC tournament semifinal.
Kobe Essien started Saturday's game for QU and had a no-decision after lasting 2.2 inning with three strikeouts and allowing three hits, four walks and four earned runs.
Carter Endisch was the winning pitcher for the Hawks after pitching two inning in relief with three strikeouts and allowing one hit, two walks and two runs.
Tyler Carpenter picked up the save for QU after pitching the final 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts and allowing two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Hawks third baseman Dustin Dupont went 3-for-6 with two runs, a triple and an RBI on Saturday.
QU shortstop Gino D'Alessio went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs on Saturday.
Logsdon went 2-for-5 with a walk, two runs, a double and three RBIs on Saturday.
Up next for QU (44-9) is the Division II Midwest Regional #1, which will be hosted at QU Stadium.
The Hawks will be the No. 1 seed as an automatic bid and the three-team regional bracket also includes No. 4 seed Wayne State and No. 5 seed Northwood.
QU last met Wayne State in Springfield, Ill. in the 2019 Midwest Regional, with the Warriors wining the last meeting and the Hawk winning the three previous meetings, including two wins in the 2017 Midwest Regional tournament.
The Hawks swept Northwood in a four-game series from March 4-5.
QU will get a bye in the Midwest Regional #1 and play the loser of Game 1 between Wayne State and Northwood on Thursday at 5 p.m. The tournament is double-elimination with four and possibly five games being played from Thursday to Saturday.
The winner of this leg of the regional will play a three-game series against the winner of the Springfield bracket in the Super-Regional the following weekend.
