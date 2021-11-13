LIBERTY, Mo. – The Quincy University Hawks finished their football season on a winning note.
Quincy concluded the 2021 campaign with a 51-17 road win at William Jewell on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks finished their season with a 4-7 record.
Quincy led 31-17 at halftime before shutting out William Jewell 20-0 in the second half.
Quarterback Tionne Harris passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Hawks.
Quincy scored 10 points in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away for the victory.
The Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday.
