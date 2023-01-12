QUINCY -- Quincy University men's basketball team has been off to a roaring start to the new year.
QU won its sixth straight game on Thursday night, defeating conference rival Rockhurst University 81-73 at Pepsi Arena.
The game remained close with the Hawks taking a 34-31 lead at halftime.
QU senior forward Malik Hardmon scored a game-high 26 points, while also picking up nine boards and four steals.
Hawks junior guard Zion Richardson racked up 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Junior Paul Zilikskas added 13 points.
QU (10-5, 6-1) will host Great Lakes Valley Conference opponent Southwest Baptist University in its next game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Central Southeastern defeated Illini West 37-26 in the semifinals of the CSE Classic on Thursday night.
Karly Peters led CSE in scoring with 11 points, while Reagan Reed topped Illini West in scoring with seven points.
Unity will play Illini West in the third-place game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
CSE will play Brown County in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Tough rebounding paid off for the Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team on Thursday.
The Trojans knocked off conference rival Cottey College 51-48 at Mabee Sports Complex.
Ashlyn Vermeer recorded a double-double for HLGU, scoring 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. She also had three assists, three steals and a block.
Taylor Flake had 13 rebounds, eight points, one assist and one block for the Trojans.
HLGU (3-13, 1-8) will play at Columbia College in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Marion County Mustangs stampeded its way to a sweep in their girls and boys basketball road doubleheader against Madison on Thursday.
The girls team defeated Madison 48-22 and now has a 2-12 record.
Kennedy Hathaway scored a team-high 18 points for the Lady Mustangs, while Aylah Pollard and Riley Holt both added 12 points
The boys team defeated Madison 58-25 and now has a 7-7 record.
Jackson Stewart led the Mustangs in scoring with 11 points, while Wyatt Goldinger added 10 points.
Both Marion County teams will compete in the North Shelby Tournament next week.
