Malik Hardmon 1.12.JPG

QU senior forward Malik Hardmon shoots a free throw during Thursday's game against Rockhurst University at Pepsi Arena.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy University men's basketball team has been off to a roaring start to the new year.

QU won its sixth straight game on Thursday night, defeating conference rival Rockhurst University 81-73 at Pepsi Arena.

