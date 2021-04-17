QUINCY — Potatoes. Mike Carpenter’s mere mention of them makes Joel McIlroy shake his head.
“You have to laugh,” McIlroy said.
A senior defender from Northern Ireland, McIlroy has developed the kind of relationship with the Quincy University men’s soccer team’s head coach where a little bit of lively banter and the pure enjoyment of the company they keep has made this season wildly successful.
A stockpile of victories that proved prognosticators wrong has further enhanced that.
“It’s the togetherness and the closeness of the team off the pitch,” McIlroy said. “Even when we’re just in the cafeteria, having meals and stuff, we’re all much closer together as a team. It translates onto the pitch. It’s been brilliant.
“The ones who are willing to work for each other and play for each other make it a winning team.”
When the coach is engaged enough to be a part of it, it draws everyone closer.
“I’m glad Carp joins in,” McIlroy said. “There’s a lot of coaches who wouldn’t join in on the banter side of things, but Carp gets involved. He’s a brilliant coach and a brilliant man.”
He’s put together a team to get the Hawks back where they belong.
Quincy finished the regular season 9-4-1, tying for second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and earning a spot in the GLVC Tournament after missing out on last season’s postseason affair. The third-seeded Hawks will face sixth-seeded Southern Indiana (7-5-2) on Monday at Legends Stadium.
“It’s a place we expect, without any question, we should be,” Carpenter said. “Not making it last year was a major disappointment. It’s just a standard of expectation we have for the program.”
It’s why getting picked 10th in the GLVC preseason poll of the league’s coaches rankled everyone.
“This has been our goal to get into this tournament,” senior midfielder Aubrey Reis said. “Ever since I wanted to be here, this is what I want to be in every year. Not only me, but all of us guys talk about it all the time, whenever we’re training on our own in the offseason or we’re together as a team.
“This is our goal. We want to be one of the most competitive teams, one of the best teams, a team everyone looks at and says, ‘I can see this team making a deep run.’”
The Hawks have won six of their last seven games to secure the first-round home game, scoring 16 goals in that span. Ten different players have scored, a simple reminder of the versatility this group enjoys.
That’s a byproduct of a full fall of training in which the Hawks were relentless in their effort.
“If anything, I had to stop them more often then not and channel them and pull them back a little bit,” Carpenter said.
They all had something to prove.
“With the quality we have on our side and the depth that we have, no position is certain,” McIlroy said. “Everybody has a spot up for grabs. It makes people want to work harder and put more into training. If you know you have a chance to get in the starting 11 come Friday or Sunday, you want to impress in training. It sets the tone for the weekend.”
It’s led to Carpenter being able to use interchangeable parts in certain situations and substitute when needed without sacrificing the quality of play.
It all stems from the Hawks’ determination.
“They’re all in as far as commitment and what it takes to win,” Carpenter said. “The guys do the extra work, whether it’s in the weight room or coming out to the field and getting extra touches. They’ve had good attitudes in training. I can’t ask too much more from the group as far as that goes.”
It’s propelled them back to where they wanted to be.
“When you start getting down to the last four or five games of the season and you start doing the math of what you have to do to lock yourself into the tournament, we talked about making that happen,” Carpenter said. “Although that’s not our ultimate goal, you have to have a seat at the table first.
“We looked to accomplish that, and we did. Then we started looking at what it would take to play at home. It’s a major advantage to play at home. If you want to win the whole thing, it’s a big deal to avoid that bus travel and fatigue and that goes along with that first-round travel.”
Avoiding that took believing in what they were capable of doing.
“Playing to a level we strive to play at,” Reis said. “That’s the key.”
The Hawks are there, and they want more.
And they believe they can win the tournament.
“One-hundred percent,” Reis said. “It’s all positivity. We’re going to continue what we’ve been in training and hopefully play our best. If we play our best, we can go head-to-head with any team.”