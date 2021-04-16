ROLLA, Mo. — Riley Hayes helped changed the Quincy University women’s soccer team’s energy in the blink of an eye, and it may be the boost the Hawks need to make their return Great Lakes Valley Conference last as long as possible.
Hayes scored in the 44th minute Friday night to forge a halftime tie with Missouri S&T at Allgood-Bailey Stadium, and the Hawks and Miners played to a 2-2 draw in the regular-season finale.
With it, Quincy (7-4-3) earned the fifth seed in the GLVC Tournament and will face fourth-seeded Lindenwood (9-2-3), coached by former QU skipper Dave Musso, at 7 p.m. Monday at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo. The winner advances to Friday’s semifinals.
The Lions beat the Hawks 1-0 at Lindenwood in the opening weekend of the season.
“We’re a very different team,” first-year QU coach Samuel Thomas said. “We’ve grown a lot since then as a team.”
It’ll take consistent energy to showcase the improvement.
The Hawks grabbed the lead Friday night in the ninth minute when senior forward Maddie Bauer scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist from center back Paige Anderson. The Miners responded with goals in 20th and 30 minutes, but Hayes swung the momentum back in Quincy’s favor.
Off a restart from midfielder driven into the box by QU center back Hannah Warnecke. Hayes was first to react, beat the goalkeeper to the ball and punched into the goal to tie the game.
“It couldn’t have come in a better way either,” Thomas said. “She was quick to finish. The energy she brought in that moment carried over to everybody.”
In the second half and the two overtimes, Quincy outshot Missouri S&T 11-3 and owned a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
“We just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Thomas said. “That happens sometimes.”
But the effort creating opportunities and shutting the Miners down should be the carryover Thomas hopes to see come Monday.
“In the first half, we faced some challenges,” he said. “In the second half, we overcame those challenges and played amazing.”