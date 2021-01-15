KAHOKA, Mo. — Bailee Hays hasn’t been asked to score much for the Monroe City girls basketball team this season. Before Friday’s Clarence Cannon Conference opener against Clark County, Hays hadn’t scored more than eight points in a game so far.
But when Panthers leading scorer Riley Quinn dealt with foul trouble early against the Indians, Hays stepped up and filled in with a potent scoring punch. She hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to jumpstart a 17-point effort as Monroe City rolled to a 70-42 victory over Clark County.
“We call her our Swiss Army knife,” Panthers coach Cody Leonard said. “She is going to do what we need her to do at any moment.”
Monroe City (13-0, 1-0 CCC) has relied on the post duo of Quinn and Haley Hagan for much of its scoring this season, which has allowed Hays to focus on facilitating and defense. Clark County (5-4, 0-1 CCC) was determined to keep the ball out of the paint to start the game, however, so Leonard thought Hays was going to need to step up regardless of Quinn’s foul trouble.
“When the two posts are going early in the game she will sit there and is more than happy to feed them, but they were doubling Riley and Haley early really well,” Leonard said. “(Hays) got herself going there and hit a couple threes and was a threat the rest of the game.”
The Panthers led the Indians 33-24 at halftime. Monroe City turned the ball over four times in the second quarter alone, which allowed Clark County to capitalize with transition baskets.
“At halftime I thought we were real sloppy,” Leonard said. “Too many times we were coming down and after one pass taking a shot, and that’s not really us unless its a blowout or something, but that was not that game at all in the first half.”
Senior point guard Hallie Dyer had just four points in the first half, both in the second quarter, but coming out of halftime she turned up her aggression and the rest of the team responded. Dyer scored nine points in the third quarter as the Panthers opened a 56-35 advantage, then she added another four points in the fourth to match Hays for the game high with 17 points.
“She knows what her job is for us, but when that’s not working its time for her to get going,” Leonard said of Dyer. “I thought she did that great the other night in the Clopton tournament and then again tonight. We came out in the second half and worked the ball around, rotated the defense a little bit and saw what looks we could get. I thought she took advantage when she had the opportunity.”
Dyer was named the MVP of the Clopton tournament after scoring 20 points in the championship game, giving her 37 points over her last two outings. After three years running his offense, Leonard trusts Dyer to set the tone for the rest of the team.
“Even when she’s missing shots, if she’s active and being aggressive, the whole team is being active and aggressive,” Leonard said. “If she’s playing kind of timid then everybody is kind of playing that way as well. She is the litmus test for us. How she is going is how we are going, and if she is going to have a really good game then I feel pretty confident about us.”
Hagan and Quinn still got their work done in the post, with Hagan dropping 16 points from her spot on the left block and Quinn adding 11 with nine points in the first half.
“Any time you get four in double figures its usually going to be a pretty good night,” Leonard said.
Ellison had 14 points to lead Clark County and Brooklyn Howe followed with 13, but the Indians were limited to just 18 points in the second half.
“It’s really hard to come up to Clark and win. It’s a tough place to play, even though the crowds aren’t the normal size that they are,” Leonard said. “You still have to get on a bus and travel an hour and 20 minutes and try to beat a really good team, that’s a tough thing to do.”
The Indians will have a chance at revenge in the 78th annual Tony Lenzini Tournament at Palmyra next week, with fourth seeded Clark County and top seeded Monroe City set for a possible semifinals showdown.
“Its tough to beat them once anywhere, and there’s a real good chance we are going to have to beat them two times in six days,” Leonard said. “We are going to see them again pretty quick.”