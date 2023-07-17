MENDON, Ill. -- The old cliché about sports is that it's a game of inches.
It's especially true for the Mendon Unity volleyball team, who are working hard to overcome a height disadvantage.
"It's a lot different than last year because we lost a lot of our big hitters, so we are kind of adjusting to that," said Unity senior Sophia Shaffer. "We are a lot shorter than last year, so we are just focusing on making smart plays because we can't hit it straight down all of the time. So, we are focusing on hitting our spots and working that way."
2022 was a very successful season for Unity, winning a regional title and finishing with a 33-5-1 record.
Since then, the Mustangs have graduated starters such as Kyra Carothers, Kylee Barry, Ashlyn Arnsman and Caroline Knox.
"Filling the roles of last year's seniors will be a daunting task," said Unity head coach Seth Klusmeyer. "We will need to be smart and cut down on our errors. This is a strong group of passers, which should help us from giving up easy points on serve receive."
Klusmeyer is counting on a pair of players to help out on the defensive end.
"Defense will be key since we don't have a ton of height, but we have a couple of strong jumpers in Lauren Cornwell and Saylor Barry," Klusmeyer said.
Defense has been a big focus over summer practices.
"We've mainly been working on hitting our spots," Shaffer said. "Just being smart because we are not the tallest and most athletic team, but we are using our heads and finding out where the open holes are and trying to hit it there."
Kodi Duke is recovering from an ACL injury and the Mustangs are hoping she recovers in time to be a hitter for the team.
"We have been fighting the injury bug the majority of the summer, but as the season progresses I think we will become a stronger team," Klusmeyer said.
Saylor Barry figures to play a big role on Unity as she enters her sophomore year.
"Saylor Barry is one of our main hitters in the middle," Shaffer said. "She's only a sophomore this year. She's been stepping up and we've been trying to hone it down for her. Sometimes she can hit it a hard as she can, but we are all figuring out how to work together and play together."
Shaffer and Hayden Frankel will be looked upon as leaders after the graduation of the Class of 2023.
Shaffer said she is ready to move into that leadership role.
"We just want to do the best that we can," Shaffer said. "Working together and having fun. We want it to be a fun environment for everyone. We are just going to try to go out there and do our best."
Unity has been participating in the Hannibal summer volleyball league on every other Tuesday in June and July, which also includes Illini West, Kirksville, Quincy Notre Dame and Southeastern.
Last Tuesday, Unity defeated Illini West 2-1 in its summer league varsity match.
"When we really focus and work together, we do really well," Shaffer said. "We are going to keep practicing."
