BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Tim Kerr’s Southeastern High School volleyball team was right where it wanted to be.
Playing in the final set of the last match of the season.
The No. 3 Lady Suns turned in a valiant effort, winning the first set before eventually dropping a heartbreaker to No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More in the Class 1A state finals Saturday morning.
Southeastern won the first set 25-22 before dropping the final two sets 25-18, 25-17 to a loaded and deep opponent at Redbird Arena.
The Lady Suns finish 39-3, setting a school record for wins.
“We had an incredible season and I can’t be any more proud of our team,” Kerr said. “They came out aggressively in that first set and we will really wanted to win this. We kept battling, but came up short against a tremendous opponent. It was an amazing season for us, that’s for sure. We accomplished so much. It was a great ride."
The Sabers capped a 41-1 campaign by winning their second state title after prevailing in 2A three years ago.
Southeastern senior Taylor Wagner was sensational in her final prep match.
The dynamic Wagner came out on fire in the opening set as the Suns bolted to a 13-7 lead. The Sabers stormed back to take a 14-13 lead, but that didn’t faze Wagner.
She recorded four kills in a decisive stretch to put her team up 23-22.
Teammate Ani Kerr then delivered back-to-back clutch ace serves to finish the set.
Southeastern was just one set away from winning its first state title.
But St. Thomas More, who also dropped the first set in the semifinals, came back strong. The Sabers took control and sent the match to a third and deciding set.
The teams were even 10-10 in Set 3 before St. Thomas More went on a 4-0 run.
Southeastern was unable to cover.
Wagner finished her remarkable Southeastern career with a match-high 15 kills, including eight in the first set.
“We knew we had to come out aggressively and give it everything we had,” Wagner said. “They made some adjustments and were double-blocking me. We kept fighting and never gave up. It was great to finish my senior year in the state finals, but I’m sad to see it end. We made a great run.”
Freshman phenom Amanda Stephens, who dominated in the semifinals, was the focal point of St. Thomas More’s defense.
Stephens was held to seven kills after having 14 in the semis.
Stephens was phenomenal all season with an outstanding first season for the Suns.
“We played a great opponent and you have to give them credit,” Stephens said. “We really came out strong and we had a really memorable season. It was awesome to be a part of this team. It was a lot of fun.”
It was also the final match for senior Ani Kerr, who was superb setting and from the service line. The coach’s daughter finished with 26 assists and three service aces in her final prep match.
Coach and daughter shared a tearful embrace on the center of the court after the match.
“We usually don’t get emotional like that,” Coach Kerr said. “It was great to be able to share this experience with her. She did a great job and it was gratifying to make it this far. It was awesome.”
The Lady Suns were playing in the state volleyball tournament for the third time. They finished third in 1981 and fourth in 2001. Kerr coached Southeastern in its most recent state trip in 2001.
“I’m sad to this see this season end – especially for our seniors who did a really great job,” Stephens said. “We came out really strong and Taylor played really well. We accomplished a lot. We're looking forward to being back here again."
The future does look bright for the Suns.
“Hopefully, it won’t take another 20 years to get back here,” Kerr said, flashing a smile.
