QUINCY — It was another frustrating finish for the Quincy Hawks.
Quincy University saw a nine-point second-half lead evaporate in a 73-72 setback to No. 16 Truman State in men’s basketball play Tuesday night at Pepsi Arena.
Truman’s Hunter Strait drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing for the game-winning shot with 8.8 seconds left.
“We just didn’t execute down the stretch,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We had two fouls to give – we were supposed to foul and didn’t foul. The one thing you don’t want to give up there is a 3-pointer. We can’t give up a 3. We need to execute better in that situation.”
The Hawks had two late chances to answer with the winning bucket, but came up empty.
Quincy fell to 8-6 overall and 1-3 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The Bulldogs, who were ranked second nationally early in the year, improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Truman State has won eight straight over QU in the series.
The Hawks grabbed a 31-23 lead when Adam Moore connected on a four-point play. Moore was fouled while drilling a corner trey and then hit the free throw with 4:15 left in the first half.
Truman came right back on the ensuing possession with its own four-point play. Masen Miller hit a 3-pointer and a free throw after being fouled.
Moore scored 12 first-half points as QU led 42-36 at the break.
Quincy’s Charles Callier turned in a superb first half, collecting 10 points. Malik Hardmon added 10 points and four boards in the opening half for the Hawks.
Hardmon finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Paul Zilinskas had 13 points for Quincy, all in the second half.
“We played really well at times,” Hellenthal said. “We’ve got to find a level of consistency and do it for 40 minutes. We’re really, really close. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to make to close the game out. Give credit to Truman – they made some big shots down the stretch.”
Miller had 17 points, including four treys, in the first half for Truman State. He finished with 23.
The Bulldogs were playing without leading scorer Cade McKnight, who averages just under 20 points per game.
“I’m not really sure how we did it exactly,” said Truman State coach Jeff Horner, who starred as a player at Iowa. “We gutted it out. We got some big stops down the stretch. We toughed it out, and somehow, we were able to get the job done.”
QU is scheduled to play host to Southwest Baptist on Thursday.
“This has been a resilient group that has battled back well after losses,” Hellenthal said. “It doesn’t get easier for us against Southwest Baptist. We’ve still got a lot to play for, but we’ve got to be able to finish games like this out.”
