ALTON, Ill. -- Over the course of the season, the Quincy Gems have been known for their many come-from-behind wins.
However, on Tuesday night in the Western Conference championship, the script was flipped.
The Alton River Dragons overcame Quincy’s 7-1 lead with a three-run homer from Alton’s Eddie King Jr. in the seventh inning and a walk-off grand slam from Erik Broekemeier in the ninth.
Alton rallied for an improbable 8-7 win.
The Gems end their season with a 32-30 overall record.
“(Alton) played really hard, they never go away so kudos to them. They did a great job,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “They just got one more big hit than we did.”
Broekemeier’s grand slam was set up in the game’s final inning by two walks and a hit-by-pitch from Quincy reliever Donovan Prost.
Quincy held the lead for most of the ballgame, garnering nine hits, six of which were extra-base hits.
Jonathan Latham put the Gems on top first with a solo shot in the second. After Alton’s one-run third, the Gems continued to lead thanks to a fiery fifth highlighted by Lucas Loos with his two-run homer, his third in three games.
Following Loos’ home run, Alex Harbin notched one of his eventual two RBIs with a sac fly. The Oakland University commit brought in his second runner by way of a single in the seventh.
Luke Napleton also had a pair of RBIs with an RBI triple in the third and an RBI single in the fifth.
Despite the loss, Gyorkos says he’s proud of his team this season after surprising many on the way to a Great River Division title.
“My goal was to win the championship and we didn’t get it, but we were pretty close,” Gyorkos said. “We’re going to get there.”
Although the Gems had many thrilling victories together, Napleton says what made this year’s team special were the friendships they shared.
“We all hung out together, we all went out together on the weekends and we all had a good time together. You meet great people, and you get connected to some of them,” Napleton said. “I’m happy to have been here.”
