PRINCETON, Ill. – It wasn’t supposed to end this way for Quincy Notre Dame.
The Lady Raiders were back where they wanted to be.
Back in the Super Sectional.
But this time it was going to be different.
QND was determined to prevail and land a berth in the state volleyball tournament.
Notre Dame gave a valiant effort, but the Raiders came up just short in the Class 2A Super Sectional at Princeton High School.
A talented and determined Genoa-Kingston team earned a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 win over QND on Friday night.
The Cogs (37-4) qualified for state for the first time.
“They have a really good team and have a lot of power,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “They had phenomenal serving, an amazing libero and one really good outside hitter.
“Give credit to them. They played really well. We didn’t play our best, and we needed to be at our best against a great opponent.”
QND (34-4) fell one win short of state for the second straight season.
Notre Dame, seeking its first state trip since 2017, bounced back strong to win the second set.
Senior Abbey Schreacke took command with an array of booming spikes and tips.
And the Lady Raiders appeared to have the momentum heading into the third and decisive set.
But standout junior outside hitter Alayna Pierce and her Genoa-Kingston teammates had other ideas.
The Cogs grabbed a 19-13 lead in set 3 before Kvitle called a timeout.
Notre Dame responded with a kill by junior Emma Hoing before rattling off three straight points on Hoing’s serve.
The Raiders closed within 19-17 before a curious call at the net on a tip involving QND sophomore Annie Eaton was scored a point for the Cogs.
“I thought they touched the ball, and it should’ve been our point,” Kvitle said. “But the officials didn’t see it that way.”
The momentum shifted back to Genoa-Kingston, who scored the next five points to win the match.
“We knew (Schreacke) was their big hitter and we put a lot of focus on her,” Pierce said. “And we knew their setter (Eaton) was really good at tipping the ball and finding openings.”
The Raiders couldn’t regain the momentum in the final set.
“We were prepared and had a good game plan,” Schreacke said. “We kept battling and we thought we had the momentum going into the third set. But they’re a great team and they made some big plays.”
Hoing said the Raiders were unable to develop the usual rhythm they had during the season.
“For some reason, we just weren’t playing as well as a team,” she said. “We couldn’t really connect and came up just short. We had a really successful season and we thought it was going to continue.”
Genoa-Kingston advances to face Illinois Valley Central in the state semifinals next Friday.
“This is incredible to be going to state for the first time,” Pierce said. “We were really focused, and it is amazing to be able to do this.”
QND has won four state titles, most recently in 2011. The Raiders won regional and sectional titles this season.
“We still had a really good season,” Schreacke said. “It’s tough to go out like this, but I’m really proud of this group for everything we've accomplished.”
“We had a great season,” Kvitle said. “We fought really hard tonight – it’s just tough when the season ends this way. It’s really tough.”
Suns fall in 1A
Southeastern High saw a successful season end after it fell to Sterling Newman in the Class 1A Super Sectional on Friday night.
Newman prevailed 25-19, 27-25.
The Suns, who finished 34-6, finished second in the state last season.
