NORMAL, Ill. -- Heartland Community College defeated John Wood College 4-0 in the Region-24 men's soccer semifinals on Saturday, ending the Blazers season.
It was the second straight game that John Wood was shutout. Oier Izko and Charlie Bushby both scored two goals for the Hawks.
The Blazers finish the season with a 7-10-2 record after falling in the semifinals.
