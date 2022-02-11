QUINCY – Coach Ryan Hellenthal’s final game at Quincy University provided a microcosm of his final season.
The Hawks battled tough against a strong opponent before falling short.
That was the story of the 2021-22 campaign. An inability to finish strong and difficulty holding leads in a number of games this season.
Quincy University announced it was relieving Hellenthal of his head coaching duties Friday morning.
The Hawks dropped a 93-86 decision to Truman State late Thursday night in Kirksville, Mo.
Just a few hours later, the Hawks were looking for a new men’s basketball coach.
The Hawks are 12-14 overall and 5-11 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play this season.
Hellenthal compiled a 50-80 overall mark in five years at QU. His teams were 27-66 in league play.
"Coach Hellenthal has made important contributions at Quincy University," said Quincy athletic director Josh Rabe. "He is a person of integrity, and he has emphasized Franciscan values in his time with us. We thank him for his service and wish him well."
"At QU, President McGee and I want every student-athlete, in every sport, to have the opportunity for competitive success. The next head coach will chart a new course for our men's basketball program and embrace new strategies for success in a highly competitive athletic conference," said Rabe. "At QU, we are proud of the tradition of our men's basketball program and have high expectations for the future. Nothing less than academic and athletic excellence will be acceptable."
Hellenthal made numerous changes with his coaching staff. He also overhauled his roster, bringing in a number of transfers this season.
Quincy played excellent basketball at times, but was plagued by inconsistent play and defensive breakdowns late in games.
Rabe said QU assistant coach Pat Richardson will assume the role of interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
The Hawks announced a national search for a new head men's basketball coach will start immediately.
Hellenthal could not be reached for comment.
