QUINCY – Quincy University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Rabe has announced that Ryan Hellenthal, Head Men's Basketball Coach, has been relieved of his coaching duties.
With four contests remaining, the men's basketball team has a record of 12-14, including a 5-11 mark in the GLVC. This season, QU men's basketball is tied for thirteenth in the 15-team GLVC. Hellenthal concludes his five-year head coaching career at QU, going 50-80 overall, with a GLVC record of 27-66.
"Coach Hellenthal has made important contributions at Quincy University," said Rabe. "He is a person of integrity, and he has emphasized Franciscan values in his time with us. We thank him for his service and wish him well."
"At QU, President McGee and I want every student-athlete, in every sport, to have the opportunity for competitive success. The next head coach will chart a new course for our men's basketball program and embrace new strategies for success in a highly competitive athletic conference," said Rabe. "At QU, we are proud of the tradition of our men's basketball program and have high expectations for the future. Nothing less than academic and athletic excellence will be acceptable."
Assistant Coach Pat Richardson will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. A national search for a new head men's basketball coach will commence immediately.
