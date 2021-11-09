AUGUSTA, Ill. — The Southeastern Lady Suns were in trouble.
Serious trouble.
Down 19-12 in the third set to the two-time defending state champions, the Suns had little daylight left in their season.
“When we were down, I almost started crying,” senior Taylor Wagner said. “But I didn’t, and we started coming back.”
Wagner’s tears turned into those of joy as Southeastern staged an improbable comeback to earn a dramatic 28-26 Set 3 win over Newark.
The Suns won a long rally on match point, setting off a wild celebration where players jumped up in the air before exchanging hugs and high-fives.
Head coach Tim Kerr joined in as well, raising both arms triumphantly in the air as he walked briskly onto the court.
“It was an incredible comeback,” Kerr said. “Our team showed great resiliency against a really good team. (Newark) obviously has a great program and they had the pedigree, but it was exciting to see our players fight back and earn the victory. It really was amazing.”
The Suns had won the first set over Newark 25-20 before dropping the second set 25-21.
Southeastern then fell behind 19-12 in the third and deciding set when Kerr signaled for a timeout.
“In that situation, I met the team right when they were coming off the floor,” Kerr said. “My message to them was basically, ‘This is it and we can’t give up many more points. Believe in each other, play hard and leave everything you have out there on the court.’ Next thing you know, we scored three points in a row. And we were right back in the game.”
“Coach Kerr gave us a really good pep talk and told us it was a really good opportunity to make a comeback,” Wagner said. “He had us believing we could do it and we came back. It was awesome to be able to do that.”
The Suns now advance to this weekend’s state tournament at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Bloomington. They earned their school’s third state berth after previously qualifying in 1981 and 2001.
Kerr also coached the 2001 team.
Wagner and freshman phenom Amanda Stephens led Southeastern in the Super-Sectional final.
Wagner collected 17 kills and 11 digs against Newark. Stephens recorded a team-high 19 kills in the state-clinching victory.
“Down 19-12, we came together and decided as a team that we weren’t going to go out like that,” Stephens said. “We knew we were capable of playing better and everyone really stepped up.”
Stephens flashed a smile when recalling the post-match celebration.
“Oh my gosh, it was just crazy,” she said. “When we got that last point, I was like, ‘We did it, we’re going to state.’ I just couldn’t believe we came back. I can’t even explain it – it’s just so exciting.”
Wagner had a similar reaction.
“It’s probably the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “When we scored that last point, my hands were shaking uncontrollably.”
Ani Kerr contributed 38 assists for the Suns in the state-clinching match while Abbey McMillen had eight kills and Summer Ramsey added eight digs.
Southeastern will face a familiar opponent at state. The Suns will battle Springfield Lutheran in the second semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Southeastern (38-2) swept Lutheran during a tournament early in the season.
“We’re excited to have an opportunity to play at state,” Kerr said prior to Monday’s practice. “But we still have goals we want to achieve. We’re not done yet.”
