CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illini West Chargers embodied their mascot's energy on Tuesday night as they stampeded into a 70-50 victory over the Barry Western boys basketball team.
The outset of the match showcased absolute Charger domination. The team came out with immediate synergy: controlled and aggressive defense, shots falling and forcing turnovers on the Lions.
It’s what every coach wants their team to achieve.
“Last couple of home games we started slow,” said Chargers head coach Justin Ellison. “We just tried to put an emphasis on coming out and starting faster. That lead that we built at the beginning of the game just carried us throughout.”
Chargers junior Reece Shoup had an exceptional performance tonight scoring 20 points — the highest he has achieved.
“When Reece was younger he mostly got his points driving to the basket,” said Ellison. “As he’s gotten older, his 3-point shot has improved tremendously over the last two years.”
Ellison joked that in the past when Shoup would shoot from behind the arc he would sort of wince, but that reaction has entirely changed with the growth of the player’s abilities.
“Now when he has an open 3 and a rhythm, I'm confident that it’s gonna go in,” said Ellison.
Shoup said the magic to his offensive growth is a result of an increase in confidence.
“It was pretty exciting,” said Shoup. “Scoring 20 points is not usual for me. So it's cool, but we all just love a win.”
The junior didn’t relish the achievement long — he’s focusing on the trials to come.
“On to the next game,” said Shoup.
The Chargers will play Payson-Seymour next on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Both teams share the same conference record of 4-0.
Illini West is preparing for the Augusta Southeastern tournament, which will be begin on Monday, Jan. 9.
“We won (the tournament) last year, so we want to give ourselves the best chance to defend our title,” said Ellison.
