Colby Robertson.jpg

Illini West junior Colby Robertson leaps up to take a shot against Barry Western on Tuesday night at Illini West High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illini West Chargers embodied their mascot's energy on Tuesday night as they stampeded into a 70-50 victory over the Barry Western boys basketball team.

The outset of the match showcased absolute Charger domination. The team came out with immediate synergy: controlled and aggressive defense, shots falling and forcing turnovers on the Lions.

