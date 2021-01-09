ROLLA, Mo. — The disappointment over a six-point loss at home didn’t linger.
The way the Quincy University men’s basketball team executed offensively Saturday night put it in the rear view quite quickly.
The Hawks shot 53.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3-point range in building a double-digit lead by halftime and holding Missouri S&T at arm’s length the final 20 minutes of an 81-72 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Gibson Arena.
“You could we were locked in even before the game,” Quincy senior guard Charles Callier said. “Eveverbody was bobbing in the locker room, focused. It was just a good atmosphere. We felt like we were going to go out there and win.”
It was the reaction Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal sought.
“I’ve been relentless on them for three days,” Hellenthal said. “Where’s your mindset? Where’s your toughness level? That was the theme going in, and the focus was execution.”
Quincy (3-6) got back into the groove offensively after shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point range in the 83-77 loss to Southern Indiana on Tuesday. The most telling stat, though, was the Hawks finished with 15 assists against just 14 turnovers.
Each time the assist-to-turnover ratio has been positive, the Hawks have won.
“I told them we have to deliver a shock factor of our own and that had to be execution on offense with great pace,” Hellenthal said.
The Hawks grabbed a 12-8 lead in the first six minutes as they buried four 3-pointers all off assists and ended the first half making 7 of 15 treys. After taking the lead on Tanner Stuckman’s 3-pointer with 15:14 remaining in the first half, the Hawks never trailed.
“The ball was moving,” Callier said. “It touched three different sides every possession. We were just playing together.”
Callier made four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a career-high 23 points, going 7 of 10 from the field with five rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.
“I was able to get in a flow,” Callier said. “Most definitely that’s what it was.”
Junior guard Jamaurie Coakley also netted a career high with 21 points, making two 3-pointers to go with four rebounds and three assists. Silas Crisler made 5 of 6 shots and finished with 13 points, while Viktor Kovacevic had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
“We have a lot of options on the team,” Callier said. “Anybody can come at you.”
It all added up to the second road victory of the season.
“Through this process, we’ve learned how hard road wins are to come by in the Great Lakes Valley Conference,” Hellenthal said. “So we can enjoy this one a little bit.”