MENDON, Ill. -- Unity High school boys basketball attempted to tame the Tornadoes of Griggsville-Perry at home on Monday night.
It was unsuccessful, with non-conference foe Griggsville-Perry defeating the Mustangs 57-42.
“In the first quarter it was kind of a struggle,” said Unity junior Cody Shaffer. “I think we had seven turnovers and that's never a good way to start a game.”
The Mustangs turned it around in the second quarter, finishing the first half with just a three point deficit at 28-25.
Unity finished the first half with momentum when Carter Kasparie rebounded the ball and saved it from going out-of-bounds. Gavin Koenig then had the assist to Sawyer Allen, who drained a deep 3-pointer for Unity.
“In the second quarter we rallied together and played less me-ball and more as a team,” said Shaffer. “The connection we had in the second quarter kind of allowed us to crawl back into the game.”
Shaffer led in scoring with 10 points, followed by Melvin McMillen with nine and Koenig with eight.
“We weren’t locked in mentally,” said Unity head coach Keith Carothers. “We started off the game with a couple guys on their side that we didn’t guard. We didn’t execute very well on the offensive end.”
Though the Mustangs shots were not falling, their defensive performance allowed the game to stay in their reach.
“Without a doubt in the first half we played with a lot of energy,” said Carothers. “We just weren’t real smart with what we were doing. In the second half, things didn't go our way right off the bat.”
The Mustangs scored six points in the third quarter, while adding 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“We started off pretty slow to start the year,” said Carothers. “From there on out, I feel like we have made a lot of improvement. We’ve made some strides as far as defense, our intensity level, and playing as a unit as the year has gone on. We got some young guys coming up that are gonna be solid for us. Going into next year we’ve got a pretty good core.”
The Mustangs record is 7-13 overall and 1-4 in the West Central Conference.
“We’ve been in the trenches,” said Koenig. “We haven’t been above .500 during my high school career. I’d say this year is our best chance at going somewhere in the postseason. We’ve got six seniors this year and some good leaders.”
Mendon Unity will host North Greene in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
