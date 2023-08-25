LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Led by a one-two punch of senior All-Stater Emma Harshberger and sophomore Abby Lay in the circle, Highland aims to make a postseason push.
Combine those two pitchers with a capable lineup, Highland is confident going into 2023.
"We're expecting to be competitive with about anybody we play because we are able to take care of the softball, stay within ourselves and not try to do too much," said Highland head coach Paul Scifres. "I think we got the team who can have a really good year."
Highland is coming off a 18-10 finish in 2022 that ended with a loss to Elsberry in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament.
"I'm hoping to take my team to state," Harshberger said. "That would be a great career-ending thing. I would also like to make All-State again."
Scifres said Harshberger is a hard worker who is a strong pitcher and hitter.
"We are looking to her for a lot of leadership this year and she's a great kid," Scifres said. "High quality kid who sets a great example. Does a great job of leading the team and everybody kind of looks at her for an example or a role model."
The Lady Cougars graduated Payton Miller and Lay will take over as the team's No. 2 pitcher, with Lay reaching the low-60s.
Harshberger features a riseball, dropball and changeup in her arsenal.
Over the past few seasons, Harshberger has developed good chemistry with junior catcher Haleigh Winter.
"Haleigh has been catching me ever since her freshman year, so that would've been my sophomore year," Harshberger said. "We've gotten pretty close. She catches me out of season so I have a pretty good relationship with her."
Winter figures to play a big role on the team.
"(Winter) is a great kid," Scifres said. "Even as a junior, she has a lot of leadership qualities and is not afraid to speak up and not afraid to step up in big moments. Big hitter with a lot of pop and does a great job behind the plate. We are expecting a lot out of her."
Another key player will be senior center fielder Olivia Ritterbusch.
"(Ritterbusch) does a great job for us out there," Scifres said. "She's a big hitter as well."
Sophomore Addy Abell will see time at both shortstop and third base.
Freshman Keera Rothweiler has impressed over the summer and will be in the mix for playing time.
"(Rothweiler) is very athletic," Scifres said. "She's going to factor into second base early. She can play outfield and can catch and will be our JV pitcher. She's one of the few kids I've had in my 17 years that can literally play any position."
Highland is hoping Rothweiler and other freshmen will step up like Abell and Lay did in 2022.
"I'm excited," Harshberger said. "They bring some fresh new talent. Some athleticism we haven't had in past years and I'm excited to see where they are all at."
Senior Emily Sparrow is healing from a broken ankle and will play second base once she returns to health.
Highland figures to have a strong lineup this year.
"I feel pretty good," Harshberger said. "I think we are strong top to bottom and I think we'll be a force to reckon with. I think we'll be good base running. We have some quick new players on the team and I think we'll be smart on the base paths."
The Lady Cougars bring back a lot of experience to the 2023 season.
"We have a lot of returning starters that will have to step up to play," Scifres said. "We are going to have to rely on some of that experience offensively. From at least what I'm seeing, we are going to be able to put the ball in play consistently. We got some kids who can run and steal bases."
Highland opens the season up on Saturday with the Troy Leadoff Classic, the first of three tournaments this season.
The Lady Cougars also face Class 3 defending third-place team Bowling Green, defending Class 2 state champion Marceline and defending Class 1 state champion Canton.
"Up and down our schedule, we got very tough and quality opponents," Scifres said. "There aren't very many games we can just look at and think we are going to win that one. We play a tough schedule, which will hopefully pay off at the end."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- at Troy Leadoff Classic
Aug. 29 -- Bowling Green
Aug. 31 -- at Marceline
Sept. 1-2 -- at Francis Howell Central Tournament
Sept. 5 -- Centralia
Sept. 7 -- at Brookfield
Sept. 9 -- Troy Buchanan
Sept. 11 -- at Louisiana
Sept. 12 -- Canton
Sept. 14 -- at Kirksville
Sept. 18 -- at Canton
Sept. 19 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 21 -- Clark County
Sept. 23 -- Putnam County
Sept. 25 -- Palmyra
Sept. 26 -- at Macon
Sept. 27 -- Elsberry
Sept. 30 -- Schuyler County Tournament
Oct. 2 -- at Monroe City
Oct. 3 -- at South Shelby
Oct. 5 -- Knox County
Oct. 9 -- Scotland County
