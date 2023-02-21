MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Highland is moving on in the postseason.
The Lady Cougars defeated Clark County 58-36 in the Class 3 District 6 girls basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday night.
Freshman Addy Abell led Highland in scoring with 17 points, while senior Ansley Bringer added 13 points.
Junior Erin Bash led Clark County in scoring with 11 points with senior Hope Ross chipping in nine points.
Highland took a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 25-16 at halftime.
The second half was higher scoring, with Highland outscoring the Lady Indians by a 28-20 margin.
Clark County finishes the season with a 3-22 record.
Highland (15-11) will face South Shelby (22-4) in the district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
CSE advances to Sweet 16
Central Southeastern easily knocked off Staunton 62-26 in the Class 2A girls basketball sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Pleasant Plains.
CSE raced out to a commanding 62-28 lead by halftime to help the Panthers advance to the Sweet 16.
CSE (30-4) will face Quincy Notre Dame (32-1) in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Pleasant Plains High School.
Brown County completes comeback to advance forward
A strong second half helped Brown County defeat Elmwood 47-35 in the Class 1A sectional semifinals in Abingdon on Tuesday.
The Hornets started off slow and were down 20-12 at halftime before outscoring Elmwood by a 35-15 margin during the second half.
Katey Flynn led Brown County in scoring with 26 points.
Brown County (31-3) will face Havana (31-4) in the Class 1A Abingdon Sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Hannibal girls win fifth straight
The Hannibal girls basketball team continued its hot streak on Tuesday, defeating North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico 58-46 on the road.
Senior Kyliah French led Hannibal in scoring with 14 points. Siena Minor added 11 points and seven boards.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell to Mexico 35-12.
Hannibal (18-7, 7-3) will close out the regular season on Wednesday, playing a road game against Battle (18-6) at 7 p.m.
Marion County falls to Novinger
Marion County fell to Novinger 63-54 in the Class 1 District 11 girls basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs led until midway through the fourth quarter before relinquishing the lead.
Marion County finishes the season with a 4-21 record and will graduate Tristen Holt.
Bowling Green wins district opener
The Bowling Green girls basketball team is moving on after defeating Metro 51-42 in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 tournament at Duchesne High School on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (13-13) will face Louisiana (14-13) in the second round at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Pirates fall to Bulldogs
Hannibal fell to North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico 62-42 in a road boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Pirates junior C.J. Anderson scored a team-high 13 points, while senior Dae'Shon Glasgow added 11 points.
Hannibal (8-15) will close out the regular season on Thursday, playing a road game against Bowling Green (13-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.