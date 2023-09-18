LEWISTOWN, Ill. -- Two softball powerhouses met on Monday as Highland hosted Canton for the second annual Londyn's Love for Lewis County fundraiser benefit for Sarah Degarmo.
The two Lewis County teams put on quite a show for a packed crowd, with Highland coming away with a 5-1 win over Canton.
It was the second meeting between the two schools in the past week, with Highland also winning the previous matchup last Tuesday 5-3.
"It just gives us a little more information and more date to try to position your fielders where you want," said Highland head coach Paul Scifres. "Haleigh (Winter) does a great job at pitch calling. It's a battle every time (we play Canton). They have a great program. They go to state almost every year. We know any time we play them, we are going to get their best."
Canton was unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunities it had.
"We just weren't stringing our hits together and we just couldn't get anything going offensively," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens.
Highland senior pitcher Emma Harshberger earned the win in the circle after going 5.1 innings with six strikeouts; while allowing three hits, six walks and one earned run.
Harshberger also set a new career school hit record with 133.
The Lady Cougars had Abby Lay pitch the final 1.2 innings in relief, which she had one strikeout and no earned runs.
"They've been doing that all year and that's a good thing," Scifres said. "They know if they are tired or are getting down to their last few pitches, they know the other one has got their back. We've been kind of piggybacking like that several times through the season and it's been working pretty well. They are both warriors and they compete to their last pitch."
Canton junior pitcher Allie Ruffcorn went 4.2 innings in a losing effort with five walks, five hits and three earned runs allowed.
"Allie did wonderful," Arens said. "She gave us all she had and we just didn't get the runs behind her."
Kadee Guilfoyle pitched the remainder of the game in relief for the Lady Tigers and did not allow any runs.
The Lady Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, but were unable to cash in any runs.
Harshberger doubled home Addy Abell in the bottom of the first to give Highland an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Cougars added some insurance runs in the fifth inning, which was started by a leadoff single by Keera Rothweiler.
Abell doubled home Rothweiler and later scored on an error. Winter then doubled home Harshberger, while Bailie Crist drove in Winter with a single.
"Ruffcorn did a good job of mixing speeds," Scifres said. "We didn't have a lot of hits early, but we were able to work around it. We were swinging at early changeups and kind of giving away at bats, but I think our girls made a good adjustment in that fifth inning and was able to get some runs."
Canton loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth inning after Macy Glasgow, Ruffcorn and Guilfoyle drew walks, which knocked Harshberger from the game.
The Lady Tigers only managed to score one run when Chayse Uhlmeyer hit into a fielder's choice to score Ruffcorn.
"We just have stranded too many runners," Arens said. "We got to get our timely hits."
Rothweiler went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run. She also made a terrific defensive play to close out the game.
"She's doing a great job at shortstop defensively," Scifres said. "(Rothweiler has) done a really good job of getting to the ball. On that last one, she kind of took it in the gut and bottled it up. That was a nice play to get that final out. She's doing a great job in that leadoff spot."
Canton senior Macie Fisher went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.
"Macie did very good," Arens said. "She uses her speed to her advantage and did exactly what we wanted."
In the junior varsity game, Highland defeated Canton 5-4.
Up next for Highland (12-2) is a road game against Hannibal (2-6) on Tuesday and a home game against Clark County (4-10) on Thursday.
"They played great today and we are on a little bit of a hot streak," Scifres said. "Hopefully we can keep that momentum up and we keep rolling."
Up next for Canton (5-8) is a road game against Macon (10-4) on Tuesday and another road game against Hannibal (2-6) on Thursday.
"We can't dwell on this loss and we got to keep moving forward," Arens said. "Come back for Macon and hopefully we can start scoring more runs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.