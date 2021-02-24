EWING, Mo. — Clark County stormed out of halftime with a 10-0 run to cut Highland’s lead from 23 points to 13 in Wednesday’s Class 3 District 6 boys basketball semifinal.
By the final minute of the third quarter, the Indians had cut the Cougars’ lead down to 49-38 and were threatening to climb within single digits for the first time since midway through the first quarter. Highland possessed the ball for the final shot and Alex Meyer found room at the top of the key for a 3-pointer, and though his shot missed he drew a foul and went to the line for three free throws with 2 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Meyer stepped up and calmly knocked down all three shots to push the Cougars’ lead back to 14 points, and that sent a ripple effect through the rest of the team.
“It really calmed us down when he hit those three,” Highland junior Robert Goehl said.
That momentum shift was enough for the Cougars to thwart the would-be Clark County rally and come away with a 69-51 district semifinal victory, the first postseason win for Highland in five years.
The top-seeded Cougars (13-8) move on to host second-seeded Palmyra in the district final on Friday, their first district championship appearance 2015.
“That’s my first district win in any sport ever since freshman year,” Goehl said. “Hopefully we can get another win this Friday.”
As he held the ball for the final shot of the third quarter, Meyer wasn’t thinking about drawing a foul. He just knew he needed to make a play.
“It was going bad, we had a bunch of turnovers and once we do that we all get down on ourselves and we needed something to get going,” Meyer said.
Clark County held all the momentum because of seven Highland turnovers in the third quarter that led to seven points on the other end. The Indians had the turnover bug in the first quarter, however, as the Cougars (13-8) caused takeaways on each of the first three Indians possessions and took a 7-0 lead with less than a minute gone.
By halftime, Clark County trailed 45-22.
“I thought we did a really good job of pushing the ball down the floor and trying to outrun these guys,” Goehl said. “We just made some timely shots too.”
Drew Mallett had 19 points and seven rebounds in the first half and Meyer had 16 points, with the duo playing off of each other effectively.
“We always do that. He sets me screens and I always look back to hit him,” Meyer said.
Clark County (7-18) went into halftime knowing it had a big hill to climb, but the Indians weren’t deterred.
“We just said, ‘Hey, we didn’t play very good. They totally dictated the first half, and that wasn’t us,’” Indians coach Adam Rung said of his message to the team at halftime. “We fought to get back into it, one stop at a time, one stop at a time. We really bought into that.”
After climbing back into the game in the third, the Indians had their chances in the fourth quarter but neither team scored in the first four minutes.
“We were getting the stops, we just couldn’t score,” Rung said. “We had some looks, we had some really good things, it just seemed like there was a lid on the hoop.”
The scoring finally started after the four-minute mark, but the Cougars made 12 of 16 shots at the line to solidify the victory. Goehl went 8 for 10 himself, making his final eight free throws after missing back to back shots earlier in the fourth.
“(Coach Brock Butler) was a really good shooter back in high school and he kind of calmed me down and I ended up hitting the next eight,” Goehl said of his recovery after the two misses. “I just took a couple of deep breaths and knocked them down.”
Goehl finished with eight points and five rebounds, four in the fourth quarter. Though he didn’t lead the team in scoring, Butler said what Goehl provided was a steadying hand.
“He’s going to rebound the ball, he’s going to pass the ball, he’s going to take care of the rock for me,” Butler said. “The kid is everywhere on the floor, taking charges. There’s not a part of his game that’s very weak. He just wants to win so bad.”
Meyer had a game-high 26 points for the Cougars and Mallett finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Sam Wheeler put up 21 points to lead the way in his final game for the Indians.
“Sam has been great all year. Kind of an undersized post player for us but physical as can be and he just plays his heart out and never gives up,” Rung said. “He had a really good year for us.”
Wheeler and Goehl shared a moment when Clark County knocked Highland out of the district football playoffs. Goehl said it was nice to avenge that season-ending loss from the fall.
“We wanted that one pretty bad,” Goehl said with a grin. “Revenge is sweet, it just is what it is.”
Heading into the matchup with Palmyra on Friday, Butler said if the Cougars want to come away with a district championship they have to replicate Wednesday’s first half for the whole game.
“We have to build on that, we can’t just play one half like that,” Butler said. “We have to carry that on for 32 minutes, not just 16 minutes.”