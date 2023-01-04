LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- It was a much different result than the first time Highland and Palmyra met in Wednesday's semifinal of the Highland girls basketball tournament.
Palmyra had defeated Highland 71-46 in the Monroe City Tournament semifinals on Dec. 8, and were the No. 1 seed for the Highland Tournament.
Highland changed the narrative and came away with a 54-48 upset win over Palmyra on Wednesday to move on to the Highland girls basketball tournament championship game.
A big difference was a 25-point second quarter from Highland, who took a 33-25 halftime lead.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer scored a game-high 26 points, while freshman Addy Abell added 12 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore Sydney Compton led her team in scoring with 22 points, while junior Candra King put up 10 points.
Palmyra (9-3) will play in the third-place game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Highland (10-3) will play in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Camp Point Central defeats Southeastern
The Camp Point Central boys basketball team defeated Southeastern 39-33 on the road Wednesday night.
Panthers junior Nick Moore scored a team-high 21 points, while Suns senior Danny Stephens led his team with 17 points.
Southeastern (11-3) will play Illini West in the Hancock County Invitational at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Camp Point (11-3) will play at Hamilton/Warsaw in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Lady Mustangs win big
The Mendon Unity girls basketball team defeated Illini West 58-23 at home on Wednesday.
Ashlynn Arnsman led Unity in scoring with 15 points, while Rylee Reed led Illini West with 13 points.
Illini West (12-7) will play Rushville-Industry in the CSE Tournament at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Unity (13-1) will play Macomb in its next game on Monday, Jan. 16.
Brown County rebounds with win
The Brown County girls basketball team went on the road and defeated conference foe Calhoun 55-46 on Wednesday night.
Klare Flynn led Brown County in scoring with 21 points, while Katey Flynn added 16 points.
Brown County (15-2) will play at North Greene in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City takes down Mark Twain in Clopton consolation semis
Monroe City defeated Mark Twain 53-21 in the Clopton girls basketball tournament consolation semifinal on Wednesday.
Lady Panthers sophomore Mari Gares scored a team-high 17 points, while freshman Naaron Hays added 16 points.
Lady Tigers freshman Adalynne Means led her team in scoring with 12 points.
Monroe City (4-8) will play in the consolation championship game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
John Wood falls to Des Moines Area CC
The John Wood men's basketball team fell to No. 15 Des Moines Area Community College 74-53 on Wednesday night.
Jenson Whiteman led the Blazers in scoring with 15 points.
John Wood (9-7) will play next on Saturday, facing Southeastern Community College on the road at 3 p.m.
Culver-Stockton falls to Grand View
The Culver-Stockton women's basketball team fell to Grand View 76-59 on Wednesday night at Charles Field House.
Aaliyah Ortiz scored a team-high 23 points for the Wildcats, coming away with five rebounds and four assists.
Culver-Stockton (11-3) will host MidAmerica Nazarene in its next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
