Highland Wins back to back nights as Palmyra falls to 0-11

The Palmyra defense readies during Tuesday's game against Highland at Flower City Park.

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Two teams that have been struggling as of late, met on Tuesday night in a conference matchup as the Palmyra Panthers baseball team hosted the Highland Cougars.

Highland fresh off of five-game losing streak, defeated the Panthers 19-9 at Flower City Park for their second straight win this week as Palmyra still searches for their first win of the season.

