JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Highland boys track team used the moniker “fast cats” whenever possible throughout the spring.
Friday, the Cougars showed just how fast they truly are.
Highland captured five individual medals in the spring events and finished in second place in two relays during the Class 2 state track and field championships at Adkins Stadium on the Jefferson City High School campus.
The Cougars also finished second in the team standings, tying Fayette with 42 team points. Columbia Father Tolton won the team championship with 44 points, but it was Highland’s highest team finish in program history.
Larry Job led the charge for the Cougars, finishing second in the 100-meter dash in 11.02 seconds and third in the 200 dash in 22.59. Drew Mallett was third in the 100 in 11.11 seconds. Robert Goehl took sixth in both the 110 hurdles (16.63) and the 300 hurdles (42.26).
The Cougars’ 4x100 relay team was second in 43.57 seconds and the 4x200 relay team was second in 1:31.31.
Meanwhile, the Palmyra boys team placed 12th overall.
The 4x400 relay team placed fifth, while Abe Haerr took eighth in the high jump to reach the medal stand and set a school record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:34.76 to place ninth.
Palmyra’s Weston King placed third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.
Monroe City’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams both placed seventh.
On the girls side, Monroe City’s 4x800 relay team won the state championship in 10:05.86, nearly nine seconds better than second-place Lafayette County. The Monroe City relay team consisted of Lauren Smith, Hannah Jo Wheeler, Ella Hays and Emmalee Williams.
The Monroe City girls team placed fifth overall with 29 points.
“What an accomplishment,” Monroe City girls coach Laura Mulvaney said. “Fifth-place as a team. Congratulations ladies.”
The Monroe City 4x400 relay team placed fourth overall, while Williams placed third in the 800 run and Carly Youngblood took second in the pole vault.
Palmyra’s girls team finished in a tie for ninth place with 25 points, their best finish since 2007.
“I am so proud of this season and all the work these girls did,” Palmyra girls coach Nick Koetters said. “What a year.”
The Palmyra 4x800 relay team of Laurin Sheputis, Jeorgia O’Brien, Bella McBride and Alaina Loman placed sixth. Candra King placed seventh in the shot. Palmyra’s Mallory Sublette set a personal record in the triple jump to take fourth place.
The Palmyra 4x200 relay team placed sixth with its best time of the year at 4:17.11.
Palmyra had two athletes competing in the pole vault. Abbey Redd won the event, while Loman placed eighth.
“Laurin, Jeorgia and Bella did their best and got us into a great position,” Koetters said. “Then Alaina Loman got the baton and refused to give up. She ran her best time of the year by three or four seconds and got us a sixth-place finish.”