HAMILTON, Mo. — Monroe City’s historic quest to reach the Class 2 state softball championship hit twin walls on Saturday as Penney downed the Panthers 10-3 in the semifinal game.
The combination of a torrid pitching performance by Penney’s ace, senior pitcher Julia Kanoy, and uncharacteristic poor defensive play by Monroe City fielders doomed the championship run.
“We knew she was their best pitcher, from the scouting reports,” Chinn said. “She is a fantastic pitcher; one of the better ones we have seen all year. She definitely kept us on our toes.”
Penney’s dominance started in the top of the first inning, after Monroe City won the coin toss and was given home-field advantage.
Panthers hurler Riley Quinn started the game throwing strong, striking out Penney’s leadoff hitter, Brighton Swindler, on five pitches. The second hitter, Madi Allen, tagged a 1-2 fastball to the deepest part of centerfield, where Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood made an over-the-shoulder running catch at the fence, robbing Huff of at least a double.
Quinn was one strike from ending the inning with the third hitter, Hayleigh Huff, who got a single on a 1-2 pitch.
Kanoy drew a walk, then both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
The cleanup hitter, senior Mary Brown, took a hard 3-1 fastball down the right field line for an opposite-field double that scored Huff and Kanoy, giving Penney a 2-0 lead it would not relinquish.
As she prepared for the bottom of the first inning, Kanoy was having problems gripping the ball, as she the left-hander kept shaking her hand because of a stinger caused by a foul ball she took off the hand l in the top of the first inning.
Her four warmup pitches were in the dirt. Youngblood batted first for the Panthers, drawing a four-pitch walk thanks to in-the-dirt pitches.
On the first pitch to Mackenzie Moss, Youngblood stole the first of three bases on the game. Kanoy, still having trouble gripping the ball, threw four straight pitches into the dirt.
With runners on first and second, Quinn came up the bat. Kanoy threw her ninth straight pitch advancing runners. Then, Kanoy found her grip, and started pitching a gem.
Quinn popped up in the infield for the first out, then her battery mate, catcher Bailee Hays, was punched out on a called third strike. Emily Friedank then hit a grounder to the shortstop, who threw her out at first.
Chinn said failing to score in the first inning was a pivotal point of the game for Monroe City and a confidence builder for Kanoy.
“She just shut us down,” Chinn said of Kanoy. “They were a little surprised that we did not get the contact like we normally do. This happened to be the game where were flat.”
In the top of the third inning, Swindler drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to lead the inning. She stole second, advanced to third on a one-out single by Cheyenne Finton, and scored on a wild pitch, giving Penney a 3-0 lead.
Monroe City’s offense came to life in the bottom of the third. Youngblood beat out a throw to first base on a bunt. With one out, Quinn beat out an infield hit. The Panthers would add two runs thank to an RBI hit by Hays and a fielder’s choice RBI by Friedank.
That was all the Monroe City scoring until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Penney broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning. Andee Angle opened the inning by reaching first base on a throwing error. Quinn issued a walk to the next batter, then struck out the next two batters, but Allen nailed a two-out triple to deep center field, scoring Angle and Laeklin Shatto. Allen then scored on a wild pitch.
After opening up a 6-2 lead, Kanoy showed why she entered the game with a 0.3 ERA, as her fastball overpowered Monroe City hitters.
The Hornets added four more runs, including a pair of towering homeruns, while Monroe City added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
After the game, Chinn told her players there was no reason to hang their heads.
“You can’t judge the season on one game. We made history for a school. We have never been before. It was a heck of a year,” Chinn said. “I told them after the game, it was pretty impressive to get third in the state. It was wild ride. It was a great season. It was fun. Our seniors were amazing. I am happy they took me on the ride with them.”