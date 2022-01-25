QUINCY — Nobody expected this one to be close.
And it wasn’t.
Not long after its mascot’s pregame flame was extinguished, Quincy High School’s offense caught fire.
The Blue Devils buried 12 3-pointers in the first half en route to cruising past Rock Island Alleman 66-33 on Tuesday night at home.
Quincy senior standout Jeremiah Talton erupted for 25 first-half points while converting seven times from beyond the arc.
Talton broke Coach Andy Douglas’ 22-year-old school record for threes in a season.
Talton now has 69 3-pointers this season, surpassing the old mark of 68 set by his head coach.
“I wrote Lucky 7 on our board before the game,” Douglas said with a smile. “I wanted Jeremiah to break the record at home and I knew he could do it in this game. I’m so proud of him for what he’s done for this program.”
Talton became Quincy’s career leader in threes earlier this season.
“He’s just been a tremendous player for us,” Douglas said. “Jeremiah has had a lot of pressure on his shoulders during his career. He’s always been a team guy and he’s been coachable. He’s a great young man, on and off the floor. No one is more deserving to get his name up there.”
Talton also was fully aware when his record-setting shot splashed through the net in the second quarter.
“We had talked about it before the game and it was something I wanted to achieve,” he said. “It feels great to accomplish it, especially my senior year. I’ve worked really hard on my game and my teammates kept passing me the ball for open looks.”
First-place Quincy improved to a perfect 9-0 in Western Big 6 Conference play. The Blue Devils are 18-4 overall.
Alleman fell to 0-9 in league play and 0-16 overall.
QHS drained six triples in the first quarter, blitzing the overmatched Pioneers by scoring the first 26 points of the game.
The Devils drilled six more long balls in the second quarter to lead 50-12 at the break.
The Blue Devils sat their starters the entire second half after building the huge lead.
“It was great for us to play a lot of kids,” Douglas said. “Those kids who came in off the bench, they come into practice and work hard every day. It was nice for them to play a lot of minutes.”
QHS had downed the Pioneers 100-30 on the road last month in Rock Island.
Quincy continues league play Friday at Sterling. QHS won the first meeting 68-40 at home.
“I told our guys right after the game that we need to immediately shift our focus to Sterling,” Douglas said. “It’s another tough place to play and it won’t be easy going up there. We need two good days of practice to prepare for it. We need to be ready to answer the call Friday.”
