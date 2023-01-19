HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University named Lucas Almeida its new men's soccer head coach on Wednesday.
"We are extremely excited to have Coach Almeida join our team and we welcome him and his family to Hannibal-LaGrange University," said HLGU athletic director Clay Biggs. "His strong connections to the regional club soccer community and professional playing experience set him apart from other candidates. We are confident that Coach Almeida will continue our rich tradition of high-quality men's soccer at HLGU."
Almeida, who is a native of Brazil, played for the Brazilian National Team in the WFM World Cup indoor soccer in 2015. He also played for the Tulsa Revolution and St. Louis Ambush of the MASL for eight years.
In 2022, Almeida was elevated to the Ambush coaching staff.
In addition, Almeida was an assistant coach at Fontbonne University for five years. He also received a master's degree in business administration at Fontbonne.
Almeida also served as the Director of the Girls Prospect (U17-U19) for Lou Fusz Athletics since 2021 and is the head coach of Maritsa FC in St. Louis since 2020. His ties to regional soccer clubs in the region also includes coaching experience at the Missouri Rush, The Fulton School at St. Albans and Clinton High School.
Almeida is very familiar with the rich tradition of Trojans soccer through competition and personal relationships with several HLGU alums.
"It is an honor to be hired as the new head coach for such a great soccer program," Almeida said. "From playing against them in college, to now, HLGU has always been a very competitive program and I look forward to maintaining its tradition. I would like to thank Clay Biggs and the administration for their trust in me and I cannot wait to get started."
