HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University announced the hiring of Basia Brown a its new women's volleyball head coach on Monday.
Brown is a recent graduate from Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., where she was an integral part of the team. She was the outside hitter for the Panthers and was a major contributor in them winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference last season.
Brown was also a honorable mention 2021 GCAC Player of the Year.
Coach Brown said she is excited to begin her head coaching career with the Trojans.
"There are so many aspects that go into volleyball that are very exciting to learn and improve upon," Brown said. "The sport continues to change and adapt as new schemes emerge. You need grit, discipline and determination or you will never meet the heights of your potential."
Brown also coached for the Arkansas Volleyball Academy in Sherwood, Ark. for the past two years.
"I chose HLGU because of the passion of faith and loving atmosphere," Brown said. "I am thankful to be able to work at an institution with a Christian foundation and with a sport that i love, and because of this, it makes me feel like this job isn't really a job. I definitely feel more welcome and know for sure others will as well."
Brown received her degree in elementary education and is excited for the opportunity to work on her graduate degree at HLGU.
Coach Brown will officially begin her duties on July 1.
"I could not be more pleased that Coach Brown has agreed to become our next volleyball coach," said HLGU director of athletics Clay Biggs. "Her energy, passion and attention to detail made her an easy choice for this position. Coach Brown is led by her faith and understands that volleyball is a platform for her to impact eternity for Christ."
