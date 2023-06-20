HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University announced the hiring of Basia Brown a its new women's volleyball head coach on Monday.

Brown is a recent graduate from Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., where she was an integral part of the team. She was the outside hitter for the Panthers and was a major contributor in them winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference last season.

