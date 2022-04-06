QUINCY -- Blaise Haxel knew he hit it well.
With the wind at his back and a driver in his hands, Haxel crushed a tee shot on the 359-yard 13th hole at Westview Golf Course.
With trees blocking his view, the 32-year-old Quincy resident never saw the ball land early Wednesday afternoon.
But he had a feeling it was somewhere near the green.
After five unsuccessful minutes trying to find his ball, Haxel had one last place to check.
Playing by himself, Haxel face timed assistant pro George Schrage as he approached the par-4 hole.
“‘George, I can’t find my golf ball and it could be right here in the hole,’” Haxel said on his cell phone.
“I didn’t think there was any way it could be a hole-in-one,” he said.
Much to his surprise, Haxel bent down and saw a yellow Titleist ball with a 3 on it.
His ball was sitting in the bottom of the cup.
“I just can’t believe it!” Haxel exclaimed to Schrage on face time.
For Haxel, who played competitively at Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy University, it was his third career hole-in-one.
“I was debating hitting 3-wood because it was downwind,” Haxel said. “When I drove up to the green, I thought I had hit the ball over it. I was looking behind the green for about five minutes.”
The hole-in-one on the par 4 hole gave him a double eagle on a blustery day with wind gusts above 20 miles per hour. He also had an eagle and a birdie en route to shooting an even-par round of 71.
Haxel, who won the Quincy city tournament in 2011, said it was his fourth round of the season.
As typically is customary, Haxel said he was going to buy a round of drinks after recording his ace. He planned to do that at the bar he owns, Port’s Place, late Wednesday afternoon.
“I never expected that shot to be a hole-in-one, but I will take it,” Haxel said with a laugh. “It’s exciting whenever something like that happens. I am just more in shock than anything right now. It’s a great feeling to be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.