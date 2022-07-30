QUINCY -- It was an offer that Jacob Hollensteiner simply couldn’t refuse.
Toward the end of the 2021 season, Quincy Gems owner Jimmie Louthan posed a question to Hollensteiner.
“Are you ready to be GM of the team?”
Hollensteiner wasn’t sure if Louthan was serious at first, but he quickly learned he was.
Louthan had served in the dual role of owner and general manager since he and his wife, Julie, bought the Gems in 2015.
“Jimmie is so busy with his businesses and wanted to hire a GM,” Hollensteiner said. “I had been working with the Gems players in a ministry role for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.”
Just a few days after Louthan’s initial offer, they made it official while meeting for lunch at Kelly’s.
Hollensteiner took over as GM of the Gems in September of 2021. The Gems are part of the Prospect League, a summer wooden bat league comprised of college players.
“I knew it was something I really wanted to do,” he said. “I just had to make sure it was all right with my family, and my wife was totally on board. She knew it was something I dreamed of, and I desired to do.
“It was the perfect job for me. I love sports and baseball is my favorite.”
Louthan still remains heavily involved with the Gems and assembled the roster for this year’s squad.
Hollensteiner handles a majority of the day-to-day operations of the organization.
The team plays its games during the entire months of June and July with the regular season ending a week after the calendar flips to August.
Hollensteiner wore a variety of hats during the months leading up to the Gems home opener on June 3 at QU Stadium.
“People have asked me if this is a full-time job because our season only lasts two and a half months,” he said with a laugh. “I spent quite a bit of time before the season securing partnerships and sponsorships, and a lot of time organizing our theme nights. All of that doesn’t come together overnight. It takes a lot of planning and preparation.
“It’s my first year so obviously I’ve learned a lot. Like any job, you don’t know what you’re completely getting into until you start. It’s definitely a full-time job though – there is always something to do.”
On the day of a home game, Hollensteiner typically will spend a few hours that morning at the team’s office.
He will then head to the ballpark around 3 p.m. for a game that starts at 6:35 at QU Stadium.
“I make sure everything is set up and ready to go,” he said. “I make sure the staff we’ve hired for concessions and in the press box have everything they need. And I check in with the teams and the umpires to see that they are taken care of.”
During the course of a game, Hollensteiner is a whirlwind of activity. He walks back and forth inside the stadium while overseeing his staff along with mingling with fans in the stands.
“I personally think everything has gone really well this season,” he said. “We have a good staff and that makes my job a lot easier. And the fan attendance has been good. We’ve had some good crowds.
“This has been a lot of work, but I really enjoy it. It’s been a dream and a blessing for me.”
It was a memorable first half for Hollensteiner with the Gems winning a first-half division title and clinching their first playoff berth since 2016.
“The team has played exceptionally well,” he said. “We are really excited to be hosting the first game of the playoffs. We’re looking forward to it.”
Hollensteiner, 34, is a Quincy High graduate who ran track for the Blue Devils.
He and his wife, Kyleen, have two daughters, Malia, 8, and Chloe, 5, along with five-month-old son Jordan.
Before joining the Gems, Hollensteiner worked for more than five years as a customer service manager for Gully Transportation.
He approached Jimmie and Julie Louthan last season and asked if he could provide his services to the team in a ministry role.
“I spent last season with the team, and I got to know a lot of the guys,” he said. “It was a great experience and it worked out great when Jimmie asked me to become the GM.”
One of Hollensteiner’s most pressing tasks lately has been trying to find enough pitchers for the Gems to finish the season.
“It has been a challenge,” he said. “We have guys who came off college seasons and pitched for us in the first half, but their college coaches wanted to be careful that they didn’t pitch too many innings. Some of those pitchers have been shut down for the summer.
“Our pitching staff has definitely fluctuated since the start of the season. Our staff is significantly different. We have a couple more spots to fill and we want to add a few more pieces before the playoffs.”
Louthan said Hollensteiner has adapted well after taking the reins as GM.
“Jacob’s been great,” Louthan said. “He is definitely learning, and he’s gaining experience. There is so much that goes into that job. He is taking good steps and making good progress. It’s gone well.”
The organization has thrived with numerous Gempire theme nights at the ballpark. The Gems also had postgame fireworks the night of the home opener along with two more shows over the Fourth of July weekend.
They also have had live bands perform before and after games.
“We have had some great crowds – we brought in a lot of people on the fireworks nights,” Hollensteiner said. “We were just shy of 3,000 fans for our Star Wars Night on July 15. We have had great support from the community.”
The Gems are scheduled to complete the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Burlington Bees on Aug. 5 and 6.
Quincy is slated to host a first-round playoff game against the second-half champion from its division Aug. 7 at QU Stadium.
Hollensteiner is proud of the product the Gems have provided for local and area fans.
“A night at a Gems game is a great fan experience that families can really enjoy,” he said. “There is good baseball on the field. And there are fun games for fans and kids on the field between innings.
“We have a lot of giveaways where you can win prizes. We play fun, upbeat music and keep the crowds involved. And we have great food. We have a lot to offer. We try to put on a good show for the fans.”
