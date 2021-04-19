ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Quincy University women’s soccer coach Samuel Thomas had a suggestion for freshman midfielder Morgan Evans heading into overtime Monday night.
Just shoot.
“In the second half of regulation, she was getting herself in good scoring positions,” Thomas said. “We told her, ‘Just take your touch and bury it. You’re a great soccer player. Trust yourself. Take your touch and bury it.’ And God bless her, she did.”
In the 102nd minute, after senior forward Riley Hayes settled a ball in the box after it pinged high off a restart from midfield, and Evans took a touch off Hayes’ short pass, picked a spot and drilled a low shot inside the left post for the golden goal in a 1-0 victory over fourth-seeded Lindenwood in the Great Lakes Valley Conference quarterfinals at Hunter Stadium.
Fifth-seeded Quincy (8-4-3) advances to face top-seeded McKendree (12-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals at Hunter Stadium.
“Since (Lindenwood) had the home advantage and it was super loud and their fans were into it and it was such a good atmosphere, it makes it more special,” Evans said. “We were able to push through it and keep our cool and score.”
Not bad for the former Quincy Notre Dame all-stater.
“It’s awesome,” Evans said. “I think it’s really exciting.”
Scoring the first game-winning goal her collegiate career can be a little scary, too, especially when everyone else is just as excited.
“For me personally, it was insane,” Evans said. “Everyone turned and was immediately running at me. It was like, ‘Ahhhh.’ It was super exciting for everyone knowing we finally scored. We had been pushing and pushing and pushing for the last 30 minutes. It was such a relief.”
All the Hawks needed was to find a slight advantage.
That’s where Hayes came in.
Off a foul on Lindenwood about 45 yards out, QU defender Hannah Warnecke drove a ball to the penalty kick line, where it was deflected straight up. Hayes settled the ball as it came and fought through a couple of defenders to maintain possession before sliding it to Evans.
It capped a monstrous effort defensively.
Junior goalkeeper Emilee Autry made five saves, including turning away Lindenwood’s only shot on goal in overtime, and the defense clamped down to take away runs and limit scoring chances. QU outshot Lindenwood 18-10 overall and had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
The Hawks also never conceded.
“Our defense played out of their minds,” Thomas said. “It was a game where we knew they’d have a lot to do. It was a tiring game, and they’re battered and bruised. But they’re walking away with a shutout. I’m at a little bit of a loss for words because they did their job tonight.
“Plain and simple, they did their job. They did it so well.”