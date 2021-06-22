QUINCY — An eighth-inning rally was spoiled by a ninth-inning blast.
It saddled the Quincy Gems with a Prospect League loss at home.
Jake Skrine doubled with one out, stole third base and scored on Matt Schark’s single as the Gems tied the Burlington Bees at 3 in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night at QU Stadium.
However, pinch-hitter Marcos Sanchez walked with one out in the top of the ninth and Zane Zielinkski followed with a two-run home run for the lead. The Gems went down in order in the bottom of the frame with three straight strikeouts, handing the Bees a 5-3 victory.
Schark, who has been with the Gems since early June, continues to be the power
hitter the team needs in the middle of the lineup. His eighth-inning single produced his 23rd RBI of the season.
“I am just trying to get base hits and not try to do too much,” Schark said. “I think I am
figuring out something right now.”
Gems manager Justin Paulsen is excited to see what Schark can do the rest of the year.
“Whenever he puts the ball in play, it is hit really hard,” Paulsen said. “That is what he does.”
The Gems did say so long to starting pitcher Ryan Towers following Tuesday’s game. Towers, a left-hander from Loyola Marymount, reached his summer pitch limit and will head home before returning to school in the fall.
Towers lasted 5.1 innings with one earned run allowed, seven strikeouts and one walk.
“He showed the kind of potential he has,” Paulsen said. “He got better and better and deeper into games.”
After holding the Bees scoreless through five innings, Towers exited in the sixth after running out of gas. With one out, he allowed two singles and a double that plated one run. An error on the infield with the next at-bat allowed two runs to score.
Towers started the next batters with back-to-back pitches out of the strike zone before getting pulled. Trent Youngblood came in and got two groundouts to get out of the inning.
The Gems answered with RBI singles from Skrine and Schark in the bottom of the sixth, knocking out Bees starter McClain Hughes. He allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Michael Nunez, a teammate with Towers at Loyola Marymount, worked the final three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
The Gems (9-12) are back in action Wednesday as the O’Fallon Hoots come to town. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.