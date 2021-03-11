QUINCY — A time or two Thursday night, one of the Quincy Notre Dame administrators had to remind a student sitting in the bleachers at Advance Physical Therapy Field to pull up their mask or put on a mask to comply with the return to sports guidelines.
No one bothered to complain.
They were as appreciative to be in attendance as the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players were to have their classmates there for the first of six home games in this truncated spring season.
“We’re happy to get out there and be able to play in front of our home fans and actually have people at our games,” senior midfielder Seth Anderson said. “Those games will mean a little bit more to us, and we’re going to bring it every single game.
“It was great to have some of the students there cheering us on and knowing they wanted us to win, too.”
The home crowd was treated to another dazzling offensive showcase made possible by the defensive strength the Raiders showed in the midfield during the 7-1 victory over Jacksonville.
Anderson and his younger brother, sophomore midfielder Tanner Anderson, each recorded a hat trick – Seth’s coming in the first half as the Raiders built a 4-0 lead by intermission and Tanner collecting his in the second half to force a turbo clock for the second straight game.
The Raiders have outscored their opponents 15-1 thus far.
“I thought we came out strong and had a quality intensity to start the game,” Seth Anderson said. “We made sure we brought (QND coach Greg Reis’) plan into the game and executed it like we should have.”
That’s critical with a larger test looming Monday as Quincy High School visits QND for a 6 p.m. start.
“It was a good building block game,” Reis said. “We saw what we’re capable of against a stronger, more physical team.”
With a relentless attack, scoring won’t be an issue.
Seth Anderson scored less than five minutes into the game as he finished a feed from his brother. He converted a penalty kick after being tripped in the box less than 10 minutes later and completed his hat trick by burying a shot off a long feed up the right side.
Jake Hoyt added the fourth goal of the first half.
“The Anderson boys are really good working off of each other,” Reis said. “And the other boys are starting to fill in their roles.”
That’s especially true in the midfield, where senior Gunner Kurk and sophomore Colin Kurk have been rock steady. The two center backs – senior Gabe Whittaker and junior Quinton Hankins – are stout and it makes the QND defense impenetrable at times.
Jacksonville scored its only goal on a penalty kick after the Raiders led 7-0.
“The difference in the game was we controlled the midfield,” Reis said. “Gunner and Colin Kurk did a great job of maintaining possession for us and recycling balls back in. Just good solid defensive midfield positioning. Always in the right spots, won the head balls when they were called upon.
“The big thing is once they win possession they’re pretty good about keeping it back into our own team and moving the ball forward.”
It ensures this team will remain dangerous.
“We’re still looking to go and show we’re one of the best teams in the state and win almost every single game if not every single game this year,” Anderson said. “That’s our goal.”