QUINCY — The way the schedule was arranged, the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team spent the first two weeks of this pandemic-delayed season on the road.
So the Raiders grew accustomed to playing in front of a spattering of fans, not a boisterous home crowd.
“It is different having fans like your classmates there to support you,” senior midfielder Ellie Peters said. “You hear them and you feel that energy.”
It’s something a majority of the Raiders had never experienced, at least not on the pitch.
With the 2020 season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday night’s home opener against Macomb was the first time QND played at Advance Physical Therapy Field in exactly two years and the first time any of the freshmen or sophomores ever played at home.
The effort was void of any nerves or missteps as the Raiders scored six first-half goals and rolled to a 9-0, turbo-clock victory to improve to 5-0.
“Having fans there to support you just means the world,” Peters said. “It was really exciting to be out there playing with a new group of girls and just playing good soccer.”
That was as enjoyable as anything for veteran coach Mark Longo.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Longo said. “There was a lot of sorrow from missing last year and sadness stemming from that, but it is what it is. We’ve moved on. We did what we had to do today, and times, we looked good. We know we’re going to have growing pains.
“They’re finding ways to be successful. Right now, we’re doing pretty good.”
The combination of the experience of Peters and senior midfielder Audrey Henkenmeier – the only upperclassmen among the starting 11 – and the youthful exuberance of the rest of the lineup is creating a potent attack.
Sophomore forward Lia Quintero gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead two minutes into the game when she bounced her shot off the inside of the left post. Peters made it a 2-0 lead 10 minutes later when she scored off an assist from Lauryn Peters.
Another Ellie Peters goal in the 21st minute made it 3-0 and the rout was started.
“The last couple of games we started off kind of rough and didn’t really finish attacking at times,” Ellie Peters said. “Tonight, we did a really good job of starting strong and finishing. That’s something Longo stresses a lot, being confident and stepping up and attacking and doing what we know how to do.
“We just finished. That’s really important. We connect really well from defense to midfield to forward, but finishing is something we’ve struggled with. Tonight, we had a lot of success doing that.”
It never ceased, no matter how large the lead grew.
“They were business-like,” Longo said. “That’s what they needed to do.”
Anna Keck scored 43 seconds after Peters’ second goal, and Avery Keck and Grace Bertram connected before halftime. In the second half, Avery Keck scored her second goal before Sophie Gramke and Madeline Fitzgerald finished the scoring.
Bertram and Fitzgerald’s goals were the first of their careers.
Meanwhile, the defense didn’t let Macomb cross midfield until the second half and the Bombers were held without a shot as Eva Dickerman controlled the game at sweeper and Aubrey Sparrow and Bertram didn’t allow anything attacks on the wings.
“They both kind of fit the mold of a lot of our wing defenders in the past,” Longo said. “A lot of great work ethic and they get after it.”