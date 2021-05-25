QUINCY — Every day starts with a tap on the wall as Michael Nielsen enters QU Stadium.
Engraved on the smooth, polished slab of granite known as the “Wall of Honor” and erected by the Quincy Gems are the names of two veterans who never had the opportunity to see Nielsen play there – his paternal grandfather, Paul Nielsen Sr., and his maternal grandfather, Robert Collins.
“It’s like they are both here with me,” said Nielsen, a fifth-year senior first baseman on the Quincy University baseball team. “They are both on that wall, so every time I come into the stadium I tap the wall and then go play.”
And he honors them every step of the way.
From the silent prayer he says in the on-deck circle to the tapping of his chest to the cross he draws in the dirt behind home plate before an at-bat, Nielsen pays respect to those who helped foster his love for the game and developed him into a vital part of an NCAA Tournament team.
The Hawks (28-13) drew the fifth seed in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional, which begins Thursday at the Lou Brock Sports Complex on the Lindenwood University campus in St. Charles, Mo. They face second-seeded Trevecca Nazarene at 3 p.m.
Nielsen will be in the heart of QU’s order like he has all season.
He goes into the national tourney hitting .342 with a .632 slugging percentage. He leads the Hawks with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs, and he’s been solid with the glove, fashioning a .972 fielding percentage which is the highest among QU’s infielders.
“He’s been a presence for us,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “He worked hard after last year was shut down to ensure he was ready to be a factor and embraced the opportunity to be a part of something special.”
And he’s done it for the right reasons.
Nielsen developed a strong relationship with both of his grandfathers – Paul Nielsen helped foster his love of baseball, while Collins steered him toward earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice – although they both passed away before the slugger donned a QU uniform.
Paul Nielsen died of cancer in September 2010, while Collins unexpectedly died in October 2016.
He thinks of them as he prepares for each at-bat.
“I crouch down and say a quick prayer, thanking God and thanking the family members I’ve lost to be able to be there and be able to play that day,” Nielsen said. “Then I tap my chest.”
Nielsen wears the dog tags Paul Nielsen Sr. wore during his enlistment with the U.S. Army National Guard as well as St. Michael the Archangel medallion given to him by Collins, who also served in the U.S. Army and was a detective with the Chicago Police Department.
After tapping his chest, Nielsen walks behind the dirt circle surrounding home plate, reaches down and draws a cross and taps the ground.
“It’s just a little something before I go in there and you feel that relief,” Nielsen said.
It’s a sense of calm brought about by fond memories.
“That’s the most important part,” Nielsen said. “Neither of them had the ability to be here and watch me play, but it’s the feeling they are there watching.”
He will honor them however he can.
“It’s another thing of like, ‘Hey, you guys got me to this. You created the two people who brought me into this world, that have raised me,’” Nielsen said. “So it’s a little thank you to them.”
And it’s a tribute to his parents – Paul Jr. And Peggy – as well.
“I’m blessed to have two parents who have done everything for me and more, have done everything for me and my sister,” Nielsen said. “I think we’re very lucky.”
Baseball — in the case of his younger sister, Caroline, it’s softball – has been a family love for as long as anyone can remember. Paul Nielsen Jr. pitched at Lewis when legendary Flyers coach Irish O’Reilly led them to three NCAA Division II third-place finishes in a seven-span span.
“From the time I was 3 years old, we were going to White Sox games,” Nielsen said. “As opposed to kids going to Disney World, I went to baseball stadiums. We went to Atlanta, Philadelphia, those places. We didn’t go to amusement parks. We went to baseball games. We went to autograph signings.
“I’m thankful for that because it’s made me the person I am today. It reminds me of how much they’ve done for me.”
The baseball conversations are as memorable today as they were then, although now they include debates over whether the left-handed throwing father could have got the left-handed hitting son out.
“It’s an interesting debate,” the younger Nielsen said.
It’s one without an inevitable conclusion, but it’s a conversation they can have for years to come as they celebrate their favorite game and keep the spirit alive of those who fostered such passion in them both.