BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rarely, if ever, had Dylan Powell noticed the Indiana University football program featured on any widely viewed network show such as ESPN SportsCenter.
Suddenly it’s a weekly occurrence.
“We have to prove to everyone around the nation this is the new normal for Indiana,” said Powell, the Hannibal product who is an offensive lineman for the Hoosiers. “This is what we want our program to be like. We’re definitely excited and motivated to keep improving each week and prove that we belong.”
First, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Powell had to do that himself.
A graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining, Powell decided to leave Stanford after last season and chose to transfer to Indiana. Being able to enroll in the IU Kelley School of Business MBA program played a role, as did the Hoosiers’ need for an experienced interior lineman who had participated in 19 games for the Cardinal.
“The players embraced me and the coaches embraced me,” Powell said. “It turned out to be a good fit.”
The proximity to home has its advantages, too.
“I get to see my friends and family a lot more,” said Powell, an all-state lineman with the Pirates who was the 2015 Herald-Whig Player of the Year. “I love every minute I’ve been here.”
Even during a pandemic.
“I got here the first few months and it was kind of normal,” Powell said. “It was nice to be able to experience everything here before the coronavirus pandemic hit. It made things different, but you deal with it.
“You have to adapt and keep moving forward with whatever life throws at you.”
Right now, that’s a spotlight.
The Hoosiers opened the season with a 36-35 overtime victory against No. 7 Penn State — they’re first victory against a top-10 team since 1987. Victories against Rutgers and Michigan have followed, with Saturday’s 38-21 victory ending a 24-game losing streak against the Wolverines.
Indiana entered the game ranked 13th nationally and is poised to climb into the top 10.
“(Indiana coach Tom) Allen and everybody here has been building this program,” Powell said. “They’re seeing all the hard work they’ve put in come to light.”
It started with the upset of Penn State at home.
“That was something really special to be a part of once we got in the locker room.” Powell said.
Only families are allowed to be in attendance at Memorial Stadium, which meant no one rushing the field or any wild celebration.
“I kind of wonder what it would have been like to have the fans in there to experience that,” Powell said. “It almost makes it more special knowing you’re going out there with your brothers and we were able to accomplish something that hadn’t been done here in a long time.
“We’re just trying to continue to build on that and get better each week.”
For Powell, that means being more consistent, tenacious and in tune with the rest of the offensive line.
He is one of three players in the mix at guard and has shared snaps with redshirt freshman Mike Katic and senior Mackenzie Nworah.
“(Indiana offensive line coach Darren) Hiller has told us we’re basically all three starters and we’ve just been rotating throughout the game,” Powell said. “That’s been the plan so far and nothing has changed. We will continue to do that.
“We’ve all three been there for each other and want the best for the team. At the end of the day, we just want to keep winning games.”
That means doing whatever is necessary.
“I can play anywhere they need me to,” Powell said. “If they told me to go out there and play tackle, I’d do my best. I’m willing to play whatever.”
What he’s unwilling to do is get complacent.
Staying engaged and level-headed is the highest priority.
“Always,” Powell said. “It was great that we won the first two games, but those games don’t matter this week. Just because we won last week, it doesn’t mean it will help us at all against Michigan. It’s been pretty easy to keep our head on our shoulders. Every week is going to be a different task. You have to stay focused throughout the year. Take it day by day and week by week.”
And hope the headlines and highlight reels continue to showcase what Powell and the Hoosiers are accomplishing.