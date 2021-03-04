MT. STERLING. Ill. — During the months leading up to the Illinois prep basketball season, with a possible season cancelation constantly hanging in the air, the Brown County girls basketball team continued to train and hope for a chance to prove themselves.
The Hornets specifically focused on what it would take to beat the best teams in the area, such as Quincy Notre Dame and Jacksonville Routt, so when the schedule was released and they saw both the Raiders and Rockets on the calendar for the first week of March, they were excited for the opportunity.
“We did individual training for the first couple of months, we couldn’t have the big group in so each girl would come in one-on-one or we would have three at a time since I have two assistants, and they would work their tails off for 20 minutes and be just dog tired,” Brown County coach David Phelps said. “They worked so hard for this week in particular. This week has been marked on our calendar. This is the week that will be our challenge, this will be the true test of how good we really are.”
The first test was passed with flying colors on Thursday when the Hornets completely dominated Routt for a 44-24 victory, securing the Western Illinois Valley Conference championship in the process. After breaking into the Associated Press Class 1A rankings this week at No. 8, Brown County wanted to continue to prove it belonged against the No. 5 Rocket.
“We’ve talked all year long about playing together and getting some respect,” Phelps said. “We were 19-10 last season and we had everybody back basically, but I heard them in practice talking about how they think they are being overlooked by some teams. They are getting some notoriety now with the way we’ve played this year, and I think they’ve played with a chip on their shoulder. They want to get that recognition.”
The Hornets started the game with an 8-0 run thanks to some hounding defensive pressure, with point guard Kaci McKeon turning two early turnovers into points on the other end. That pressure put on by the Hornets and McKeon specifically rattled Routt (6-1) throughout the night, forcing 20 turnovers while the Rockets hit just three field goals in the first half and made 2 of 11 threes in the contest.
“There was a moment in the fourth quarter when their point guard took a 3-pointer and shot an air ball, and I turned to my assistants and I said, ‘That air ball is a result of Kaci McKeon dogging that girl from the opening possession to that point,’” Phelps said. “(McKeon) stayed in front of her all day long, made her work and work and work to get up and down the floor, and that’s just kind of what we do.
“We played our philosophy tonight.”
After taking a 15-5 lead through the first eight minutes, the Hornets rarely allowed the Rockets to pull within double figures again. The closest Routt got was in the third quarter, when freshman forward Sophie McCartney scored five points in a 7-0 run to pull within seven at 25-18, but Belle Koch responded with three points in the final minute of the third to extend the lead back to 10 points.
That kicked off a 7-0 run for the Hornets, which coupled with a scoreless first four minutes for the Rockets effectively ended any comeback attempt.
“We’ve seemed to have an answer so far this year,” Phelps said.
It helps that the Hornets have so many scoring options. Koch, McKeon and Katey Flynn all finished with 13 points in the victory, while McCartney was the lone Rocket to reach double figures with 12 points.
“The best thing about us offensively is there’s not just one person to shut down,” Phelps said. “Any night of the week, somebody can pour in 15 or 25. Somebody gets hot. It’s tough to stop four or five offensive threats rather than just one or two.”
With wins over Winchester West Central on Monday and now Routt on Thursday the Hornets have nearly completed their gauntlet. Up next, however, is a trip to the Pit on Saturday and a date with Quincy Notre Dame.
“We’ve had two good ballgames, but QND is tough and coach (Eric Orne) is an amazing coach,” Phelps said. “He will have his girls ready, and Abbey Schreacke is a phenomenal player. I am looking forward to seeing her and doing what we can to try to slow her down.”