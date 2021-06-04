MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A one-inning hiccup couldn’t derail the Brown County softball team’s championship aspirations.
The Hornets responded to allowing Unity to score five times in the top of the second inning of Friday’s Class 1A regional title game by plating three runs in the bottom of the frame and completing the comeback for a 6-5 victory.
Top-seeded Brown County (19-1) will face second-seeded Havana at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Scoreless through one inning, the Mustangs opened the second with five consecutive singles resulting in two runs, a runner getting thrown out at home and two runners on base. A two-out, two-run single by Abby Pilkington and an RBI double by Caroline Knox completed the five-run frame.
Brown County scored its three runs in the bottom of the inning with two outs, getting a two-run double from Cortni Law and an RBI single from Grace Groesch. A two-out RBI triple by Groesch got another run back, and the Hornets took the lead for good in the fifth.
With one out, Klare Flynn singled and stole second and third before Karsyn Moorman walked. Moorman stole second ahead of Allison Prather’s popout before Jordan Craven singled to center field to plate both runs for a 6-5 advantage.
Taryn Moorman did the rest. She retired 15 of the final 16 batters she faced, finishing with 10 strikeouts and no walks while allowing eight hits overall.