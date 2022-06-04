PEORIA, Ill. – The Brown County Hornets achieved one of their ultimate goals.
They made it to the last day of the high school baseball season.
Fourth-ranked Brown County advanced to the Class 1A state championship game.
But the Hornets were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 12-4 loss to No. 1 Louisville North Clay on Saturday afternoon at Dozer Park.
Brown County fell behind 5-1 and closed the gap to 5-3 before the Cardinals pulled away late.
“I’m extremely proud of these players,” Brown County coach Jared Hoots said. “We have an unbelievable group of young men, and this team is really a family. It’s been an absolute blast coaching these guys. They accomplished so much.”
The Hornets, making their first state appearance, finished with a 28-5 overall record.
“There are so many great memories from this season – you hate to see it end,” Brown County’s Colby Wort said. “We fell behind, but we never stopped fighting. That’s why we made it this far. It’s been an awesome season.”
North Clay capped a 33-6 season with a title.
The Cardinals struck for four runs in the second inning. Collyn Ballard and Holden Clifton each delivered two-run singles to stake North Clay to an early 5-1 advantage.
Brown County drew within 5-2 when Sam Carr doubled in the third inning before Gabe Blakeley ripped an RBI single to right field.
Clifton came on in relief in the third inning after the Hornets started the inning with three straight hits.
Clifton, a hard-throwing right-hander, recorded three straight outs to prevent further damage.
“Give Clifton credit,” Hoots said. “He came into a very tough spot and did a great job for them.”
Brown County had an opportunity for another big inning in the fifth. Ethan Howell delivered an RBI single, but the Hornets stranded two other runners.
“We were hitting the ball hard the whole game,” Hoots said. “We just couldn’t get the key hits at the right time. We had a lot of hits, and we had a number of line drives that were right at them.”
Carr and Henry finished with three hits apiece.
“We came in here to win a state title and it’s tough to come in second,” Blakeley said. “But I wouldn’t trade this season for anything. We had a great team, and we were all good friends who are really close. It’s been an amazing season.”
Henry, who closed his team’s semifinal win, started Saturday and allowed five runs before coming out in the second inning.
Wort came on in relief and pitched three-plus scoreless innings to allow his team to draw within two runs.
The Cardinals then broke the game open in the final two innings.
The Hornets finished with 12 hits but were unable to capitalize offensively. They left 10 runners on base.
Brown County actually outhit North Clay 12-10.
“This team never quit – we played hard every inning of every game,” said Henry as he fought back tears. “This team achieved so much. Obviously, we wanted to win a state title, but this doesn’t take away from what we accomplished. We had an incredible season.”
