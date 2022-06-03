PEORIA, Ill. – The Brown County Hornets are in the state baseball tournament for the first time.
And they are planning to take full advantage of their opportunity.
Brown County grabbed an early lead before holding off Ottawa Marquette 2-1 in the Class 1A state semifinals Friday morning at Dozer Park.
“Wow, that was a heck of a baseball game between very good teams,” Brown County coach Jared Hoots said. “It was a little nerve-wracking at the end, but our players really came through. They’ve been in a lot of close games, and they kept their composure.”
The Hornets (28-4) advance to face LeRoy or Louisville North Clay in Saturday’s state championship game at 11:30 a.m.
“We have a great opportunity in front of us,” Hoots said. “We know it will be another big challenge for us, but I know this team will be ready to go. We are excited to be playing for a state title.”
Brown County senior pitchers Gabe Blakeley and Mason Henry delivered with superb performances to enable the Hornets to advance.
Blakeley, a right-hander, allowed just one run in 6⅓ brilliant innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
“It was a great ballgame, and I knew it would be close,” Blakeley said. “We are a hard-nosed team, and we are blue-collar boys. We showed that today.”
Blakeley did run into trouble in the seventh. Marquette’s Charlie Mullen led off with a single and was bunted to second base. Julian Alexander followed by drawing a walk.
Hoots then elected to bring in Henry, a left-hander, with one out.
Logan Nelson greeted Henry with a perfectly placed bunt for the Crusaders. He reached on a single to load the bases.
Then it really became interesting.
A long battle between No. 3 hole batter Sam Mitre ensued before Henry finally recorded a clutch strikeout.
Marquette cleanup hitter Brady Ewers then flied out to end the game, setting off a spirited on-field celebration as Brown County players jumped up and down.
“I stayed strong and confident,” Henry said. “I knew my coaches and teammates believed in me. I knew I had to get the job done.”
“Our players have really stepped up all season,” Hoots said. “Our seniors have provided great leadership and they did that again in this game. I can’t say enough about how well they performed.”
The Hornets came out strong Friday morning.
Sparkplug Colby Wort singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and he eventually scored on Henry’s sharp run-scoring single to center field.
Brown County followed by loading the bases, but it was unable to add to their 1-0 cushion.
The Hornet lead expanded to 2-0 when Blakeley and Henry crushed back-to-back doubles in the third inning.
“That second run was huge,” Blakeley said. “That was a big hit by Mason — we needed that one.”
The Crusaders finally broke through when Ewers lined an RBI single up the middle in the sixth inning.
Wort, Henry and Will Groesch collected two hits apiece for Brown County.
Now the Hornets prepare for their biggest game in school history.
“I can’t wait — it’s going to be exciting,” Blakeley said. “This is what we’ve worked for and now we have an opportunity to win a state title.”
Just minutes after Friday’s win, a Brown County player called out to his teammates in the dugout.
“One more, baby!” he said. “We’re not done yet.”
