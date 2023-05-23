HAVANA, Ill. -- Lady Hornets head coach Dave Woodruff’s softball team had another strong season in 2023 a season after winning 29 games the previous campaign. They returned this season with the second most wins in school history finishing 25-10 on the season.
Brown County also finished second in their conference, and finished as regional champions.
Brown County freshman starting pitcher Addy Jones talked about the loss and the team leaving some plays out there.
“We really wanted to win, I think we came ready to win but I don’t think we showed fully what we we’re capable of,” said Jones. “We didn’t bring our bats at the start. We had some good plays in the field and some not so great plays but other than that it’s been a great season and I’m thankful for these girls.”
On Tuesday, Brown County’s winning season came to an end in the Havana Sectional losing to the host in a 6-1 loss to the Ducks in seven innings. Woodruff talked about the loss today but still being proud of the heights his team reached this year.
“We had a bad inning, it happens and we had a bunch of opportunities to score runs and we didn’t,” said Woodruff. “It sucks to lose today, but if I look at our goals for the season we accomplished three of the biggest goals we set out for ourselves.”
Although the Lady Hornets season came to a difficult end as their only run of the day wouldn’t come until the top of the sixth, the team performed well under difficult circumstances such as having to move forward and still win games without their All-State starting pitcher Taryn Moorman, a key contributor to last year’s historic team that fell one-win shy of 30 wins.
Woodruff spoke about Jones one of his freshman pitchers that filled in nicely in the absence of Moorman.
“Addy Jones a freshman pitcher, won us 16 games this year and we thought she’d only pitch in 6-7 games so I’m really excited for her,” said Woodruff. “She’ll keep improving. She’s a tough pitcher to hit against due to the movement of the ball with how she pitches, so she’ll always keep us in games.”
Brown County will have a dramatic roster turnaround going into the 2024 season as they look to keep their winning ways steady and improve as a unit from a tough sectional loss this season.
Woodruff gave his last thoughts on the group of seniors he’s losing and the experience some of the younger players will have playing in a high-level postseason game like they did on Tuesday.
“Today I started three freshmen, the pitcher and the two outfielders, sophomore at first base, sophomore at second base and the rest were seniors so it’ll be a lot to cover up, it always is,” said Woodruff. “Last year we won 29 games, started off 26-0, and we had five new people starting today replacing who we lost last year including Taryn who we didn’t have today due to injury, so I’m excited for the future but at the same time still sad that, I’m going to lose some of the best players I’ve ever had and more importantly some of the best people I’ve ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.