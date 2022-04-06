QUINCY -- The game featured a battle of high-powered and unbeaten softball squads.
And it more than lived up to its billing.
The visiting Brown County Hornets scored three ninth inning runs before repelling a determined Quincy Notre Dame rally.
Brown County emerged with a dramatic 6-5 win over the Lady Raiders on a blustery Wednesday afternoon at the Backyard.
The Hornets improved to 9-0 overall.
“That was a great battle between two very good teams,” Brown County coach Dave Woodruff said. “Our players did a great job staying focused and came up with some clutch hits. I’m really proud of these girls.”
Notre Dame dropped to 6-1.
“It was a great softball game,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “It was tremendous for both teams to play in a competitive game like this. Both teams have visions of making deep postseason runs. It was that type of game, with the teams battling back and forth and both pitchers doing great things.”
Brown County grabbed an early 2-0 lead and the score stayed that way until the Raiders tied it in the fourth inning.
QND junior Abbey Schreacke led off with a triple before senior Lindsey Fischer crushed a two-run homer to knot the score 2-2.
The Hornets regained the lead when Karsyn Moorman ripped a solo homer to left-center field in the eighth inning.
“My past few at-bats, I didn’t do much,” Moorman said. “I knew I had to step up and help our team. I had to do whatever it takes for us to win.”
QND answered when Brooke Boden’s bloop hit to center field tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the inning.
In the decisive ninth inning, Katey Flynn lined an RBI single to center field to break a 3-3 tie. Teammate Cortney Law followed with a two-run single to make it 6-3.
The Lady Raiders fought back again in the bottom of the inning. Notre Dame scored twice before the Hornets recorded the final out.
“Taryn (Moorman) really battled,” Woodruff said of his starting pitcher. “She worked her way out of a lot of tough situations.”
Moorman excelled despite pitching on a day with wind gusts of more than 20 miles per hour.
“I give a lot of credit to my teammates for having my back and supporting me,” Taryn Moorman said. “We fought as a team – we did it together. It was tough out there with the wind, but we really wanted this. It’s a huge win for our team.”
The game’s final out set off a celebration as Brown County players jumped up and down on the field.
“This was a big win for us against a great opponent,” Karsyn Moorman said. “It shows that we can beat anyone.”
Notre Dame will look to bounce back with road games the next three days, starting Thursday at Southeastern.
“Our first five innings were not as strong as we needed to be offensively,” Orne said. “We needed some better at-bats and that’s what I talked to the team about. We will learn from this and come back strong.”
