MT. STERLING, Ill. -- It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
Those words rang true for Brown County during the Class 1A Mt. Sterling Regional against Winchester West Central on Tuesday with Cougars pitcher Halle Lawson pitching a perfect game through three innings.
Brown County broke through in the fourth inning to take the lead and eventually won the regional semifinal 8-2.
"We had a really long stretch of games in the last three weeks and we've had a bunch of injuries this year," said Hornets head coach Dave Woodruff. "We got towards the end of the year and they are tired. We took some time off, which I feel like we needed, but we should've taken more batting practice. We figured it out with the bats."
Hornets starting pitcher Addy Jones settled in after giving up a run in the second inning and only allowed one more in her complete game win.
Brown County has relied on Jones more than originally planned with the injury of All-State pitcher Taryn Moorman.
"Addy's done a great job," Woodruff said. "She struggles a little bit with her control sometimes and I think some of it's mental. She's improved so much this year. I'm really happy with how she's done because I feel like it really helped her personally with school and her self-confidence."
Katey Flynn led off the fourth inning with a single that sparked a rally and would steal second base and later score on an error on a batted ball by Klare Flynn.
Culver-Stockton commit Cyrah Dunlap doubled home Klare Flynn, which was followed by a walk from Ashley Markert, who executed a double steal with Dunlap scoring. Brooke Garthaus hit a sacrifice fly to score Markert.
Dunlap is batting .540 for the season and broke the school RBI record before Markert bested her.
"I like Cyrah hitting third with Ashley behind her because they have to pitch to her," Woodruff said. "Every time Ashley bats he can hit a home run, that's just how it feels. She generates so much bat speed and she swings very violently like she's wanting to cause damage."
in the fifth inning, Klare Flynn singled to drive in Olivia Martinez. Markert later tripled to score Dunlap.
Brown County added two more runs in the sixth inning when Alivia Akins hit a two-RBI double.
Woodruff was pleased with Brown County's defense during Tuesday's win.
"We played awesome," Woodruff said. "That was probably our fifth our sixth normal double play we've done, either 6-4-3 or 4-6-3. The freshmen stepped up today. I've got freshmen on the corners and they did a great job on the field."
Brown County (24-10) will play the winner of Wednesday's Class 1A Mt. Sterling Regional semifinal between Barry Western (15-6-1) and Southeastern (5-16) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Brown County defeated the Suns 5-3 on May 3 and defeated the Wildcats 5-4 in a suspended game earlier this season.
"Either way it will be a tough game," Woodruff said. "We are kind of expecting Barry to win. They'll be ready. They played us tough twice last year, too. We'll have to play a good game against them."
