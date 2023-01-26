MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Just an hour outside of Quincy is a monster known as the Mean Green Hornet, or better known as the Brown County girls basketball team.
The Hornets dominated its game against Pittsfield on Thursday night, triumphing over the Saukees in a lethal 67-34 finish.
“Our goal was to come out and establish the kind of play we wanted,” said Brown County head coach Dave Phelps. “We want to get out and pressure the ball, we want to turn you over, and try to use our athleticism getting up and down the floor.”
This was certainly achieved considering the 23 point score of the first quarter and 17 points following in the second — a total of 40-15 just in the first half.
“Pittsfield did a nice job of getting some buckets themselves and beating our press more than I like,” said Phelps. “We took the press off in the middle of the second quarter when we were up about 20. We just focused on staying in front of the ball, taking away passing lanes and running a jump in the half court.”
Katey Flynn led Brown County in scoring with 19, followed by her sister Klare Flynn with 17 points and Gracie Hedden with a score of 16 — all of whom are seniors.
Ashlee Markert dominated on defense, achieving double figures in rebounds and scoring eight.
“(Markert) did really good rebounding, ” said Phelps. “We call her a difference maker and she's a rim protector too; she averages about four blocks a game. She makes us a totally different team.”
Brown County recently defeated Mendon Unity in the Lady Panther Classic semifinal 47-43 on Jan. 12.
“It was nice to get that monkey off our back,” said Phelps. “It was a really good game for us and kind of gave our girls that confidence. They beat us in three close games last year, one in overtime and one in a last second shot. It had taken us five chances to beat them but we finally did.”
Brown County’s third loss this season was in the Lady Panther Classic championship game on Jan. 14 against Central Southeastern, which finished with a score of 36-32.
The team has a record of 24-3 overall and is undefeated in the Western Illinois Valley conference 6-0.
The Hornets are looking forward toward post-season triumphs by utilizing games like tonight.
“Even though this was a 30 point (win), Pittsfield is a very physical team,” said Phelps. “It’s really good for us to be in that kind of game and be able to have someone body you and be able to finish through it. Officials tend to let you play a little more physically in the postseason, so this is a good game to help us towards that.”
Brown County will play against Illini West away on Saturday at 2 p.m. next. The Chargers record is 14-13 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.