Ashlee Markert 1.26.jpg

Brown County sophomore Ashlee Markert goes in for a layup during Thursday's game against Pittsfield at Brown County High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Just an hour outside of Quincy is a monster known as the Mean Green Hornet, or better known as the Brown County girls basketball team.

The Hornets dominated its game against Pittsfield on Thursday night, triumphing over the Saukees in a lethal 67-34 finish.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.