RIVERTON, Ill. -- It was a big day for Raiders senior forward Lia Quintero, who scored a hat trick to help Quincy Notre Dame defeat Riveton 9-0 in Wednesday's road girls soccer game.
Quintero scored three goals early on, off assists from Anna Keck, Avery Kick and Lauren Peters.
Also scoring goals for QND were Makayla Patton, Sage Stratton, Grayson Pitts, Leisel Vincent, Ellie Barnes and Addie Flesch.
QND (2-0) will play at Helias in its next game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Hornets softball falls in opener
The Brown County softball team fell to Macomb 4-3 on the road in the season opener on Wednesday.
Macomb senior Kaitlyn Robinson was the winning pitcher after striking out seven Hornet batters. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a RBI and a run.
Brown County (0-1) will travel to Quincy for its next game on Thursday.
Payson Seymour wins home opener
The Payson Seymour softball team defeated West Central 10-6 at home to kick off the season on Wednesday.
Bryn Buescher earned the win in the circle after pitching a complete game with three strikeouts.
Megan Kirby went 3-for-3 with a walk, double, triple, three RBIs and two runs.
Payson Seymour (1-0) will host Liberty (0-0) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Illini West wins baseball opener
The Illini West baseball team defeated Western/Pleasant Hill 10-1 in the season opener at home on Wednesday.
Illini West (1-0) will host Brown County (1-0) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.
Brown County defeats Central
Brown County baseball opened up the season with a 4-0 win over Camp Point Central on Wednesday.
Central (0-1) will host Routt at 4:30 p.m. in its next game on Friday.
Brown County (1-0) will face Illini West (1-0) on the road in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Pittsfield baseball falls in season opener
The Pittsfield baseball team fell to Greenfield/Northwestern 11-7 in the season opener on the road Wednesday.
Multiple errors doomed the Saukees, who gave up eight earned runs.
Starting pitcher Konner Allen went 2.2 innings with three strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, three walks and two earned runs, with eight of the runs allowed unearned. Draven Puterbaugh pitched the final 4.1 innings in relief.
Saukees center fielder N Daniel went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs.
Pittsfield (0-1) will host Southwestern in its next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
QU baseball adjusts its schedule
With cold weather in the forecast for Saturday, Quincy University adjusted its baseball schedule.
The Hawks will now play doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday against Missouri S&T, with no games scheduled for Saturday.
Culver-Stockton unable to hold lead
The Culver-Stockton baseball team was unable hold a lead, giving up five runs in the ninth inning and falling to William Woods 9-8 on Wednesday at Owls Field.
Barden Taylor started the game for the Wildcats and only lasted 2.2 innings and compiled four strikeouts while giving up three walks, four hits and four earned runs.
Davin Meier, Nate Allen, Donovan Porst and Stefan Stockwell all pitched in relief for CS-C, with Stockwell getting tagged for the loss.
Wildcats right fielder Alex Harbin went 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI and two runs. Dax Floweree and Jordan Scott also homered for Culver-Stockton.
Culver-Stockton (4-15) will return to action on Saturday, hosting William Penn for a doubleheader.
